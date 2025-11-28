Mellencamp Family Joins Fight to Save Hoosier National Forest for Future Generations

The Hoosier National Forest faces the largest logging and burning plan ever proposed in its history. John Mellencamp's iconic music will be used in "Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America's Forests," with Hud Mellencamp narrating the new movie from Women with Guts Productions & Magnet Films. Interviews with scientists, activists, citizens, and policy makers including Governor Mike Braun will be included in the film.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, rock legend John Mellencamp and his entrepreneur son Hud Mellencamp officially became part of the Save Hoosier National Forest movement, which has received broad nonpartisan support in Indiana. The Mellencamps are partnering with Women with Guts Productions and Magnet Films to create a new film about activists fighting against US Forest Service plans to log, burn and chemically treat the Hoosier National Forest, Indiana's only National Forest. This creative collaboration allows filmmakers to use John Mellencamp's iconic American music in the soundtrack for the new documentary, Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America's Forests, while Hud Mellencamp, a Duke University graduate and founder of his own whiskey brand, has signed on as narrator of the film.

"I'm excited to be part of this film, because the Hoosier National Forest is not only a place I love, it's where I live, where I grew up," said Hud Mellencamp. "I don't want to see this area compromised by logging and burning. That's why I'm lending my voice to this issue and standing beside activists and scientists who've been doing this work for decades." Saving the Hoosier will be Hud Mellencamp's first film.

Hud met his best friend / business partner in the Hoosier National Forest: "My brother and I were running around the woods, and in the middle of a valley we saw two other boys around our age, and we all just stopped and stared, shocked to see other people in the middle of the woods. We all stood there silently until Levi asked if we wanted to eat these berries they had just found." Ever since, Mellencamp says, they've been best friends and even started a new venture together, Mellencamp Whiskey Company. "And when we're not busy with our business, we spend time in that same woods, finding more blackberries and making blackberry wine," he says.

Though the whiskey business relies on oak for barrels, Mellencamp says his company uses sustainably-sourced barrels, adding, "There's no reason to cut down our public forests, when lumber can be sourced from private lands if needed. I want to keep our public lands as pristine as possible for future generations to enjoy."

Executive producer Rachael Himsel explains how a trip to Clash Art Gallery sealed the deal: "I saw John Mellencamp's artwork was on display at a local gallery, so I popped in. His paintings are just incredible," she said. "I talked to the gallery owner, and told her it would be a dream come true to use his music in the film, or for him to narrate it, and she said we were in luck, because she was going to be in touch with his team that week."

Gallery owner Jennifer Mujezinovic followed up with Mellencamp representative Cathy Richey, and within days, Himsel received a call offering use of his music and a message that Hud would narrate the film: "I was in tears, overjoyed. I knew this would help create awareness of this important issue, and I cannot thank the Mellencamp family enough." Himsel is hopeful that this spotlight on preserving our public lands will help the team reach their $35,000 fundraising goal on GoFundMe campaign.

David Yosha, founder of Magnet Films, is co-producing the documentary, with Alex Johnson on camera crew. The production team includes Jennifer Wagner of Mass Ave PR and digital specialist Polina Shumanova. Advisors include Steven Stewart and entertainment marketing executive Frank Chiocchi.

Besides music from Mellencamp, songs by lifelong forest activist Andy Mahler will also be included. As a founder of the Indiana Forest Alliance, Protect Our Woods and Heartwood, Mahler is a key figure in the film, along with Indiana governor Mike Braun, who has written numerous letters of support and was interviewed for the film. Additional music will be provided by other Hoosier artists including Krista Detor, Carrie Newcomer, Sarah Flint, Jeff Shew and Busman's Holiday, with art by Bonnie Gordon-Lucas. Additional footage for the film is being provided by Visit Indiana.

Other entertainment heavyweights have shown their support of the movement, including Bloomington natives Angelo Pizzo, writer and producer of films including Hoosiers and Rudy, and producer, educator and activist Anna Strout Eisenberg. Additionally, these organizations have taken public stands against the outdated USFS plan: Orange County Board of Commissioners, Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Crawford County Board of Commissioners, Indiana Forest Alliance, Friends of Lake Monroe and board president Dr. Sherry Mitchell-Bruker, Hoosier Environmental Council, Friends of the Ferdinand State Forest, and the Buffalo Trace Preservation Group.

"We're excited to tell this incredible story and celebrate Hoosiers working together side-by-side, whatever their political affiliation, to imagine a more sustainable and beautiful future for our public lands," said Himsel. "The outpouring of support for the movement has been incredible - now we just need to raise funds to finish the film!"

The GoFundMe campaign for Saving the Hoosier: The Fight for America's Forests is: https://gofund.me/e7becbe72

Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the film may do so by contacting fiscal sponsor, NGO Artists for Climate Awareness.

For more information or to support the work by donating, visit SavingTheHoosier.com

Media Contact

Rachael Himsel, Women with Guts Productions, LLC, 1 8123613558, [email protected], WomenwithGuts.com

SOURCE Women with Guts Productions, LLC