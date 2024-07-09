Meller Introduces Flat Sapphire Windows that Withstand Particulates at Hypersonic Speeds

Custom fabricated, robust and optically clear sapphire windows for protecting vision systems and sensors on hypersonic aircraft and weapon systems have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated, robust and optically clear sapphire windows for protecting vision systems and sensors on hypersonic aircraft and weapon systems.