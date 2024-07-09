Meller Introduces Flat Sapphire Windows that Withstand Particulates at Hypersonic Speeds

Custom fabricated, robust and optically clear sapphire windows for protecting vision systems and sensors on hypersonic aircraft and weapon systems have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated, robust and optically clear sapphire windows for protecting vision systems and sensors on hypersonic aircraft and weapon systems.
Meller Flat Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond and transmit from the UV to IR, making them ideal for protecting vision systems and sensors in hypersonic aircraft and guided weapons. Highly abrasion resistant, chemically inert, and impervious to water, they can withstand temperatures up to 1,000ºC and pressures to 10,000 psi.
Manufactured to customer specification, sizes of Meller Flat Sapphire Windows can range from 0.250" to 10" O.D. with varying wall thicknesses, shapes, and mounting features. Depending upon configuration, surface finishes can range from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness can be held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs.
Meller Flat Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity; manufactured in the USA and the firm is ITAR Registered and DFARS certified Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Craig Schweriner, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, [email protected], www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
Share this article