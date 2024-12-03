Meller Optics' Custom Fabricated Sapphire Lenses & Windows Protect Drone Vision Systems and Sensors

Custom fabricated sapphire lenses and windows that provide front surface protection for AUVs used in demanding commercial and military environments has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire lenses and windows that provide front surface protection for AUVs used in demanding commercial and military environments.
Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones feature Mohs 9 hardness and withstand fast moving dirt, sand, chemicals, heat to 1,000 deg C, and 10,000 psi pressure for protecting vision systems and sensors operating in harsh environments. Combining durability and high clarity, they are offered as lenses, windows, and domes that exhibit up to 85% transmission from the UV to IR; with coatings for enhanced transmission to better than 99%.
Manufactured to customer specifications, Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones can be made in many shapes and sizes from 0.25" to 10" O.D. with varying wall thicknesses and surface finishes from 60-40 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs.; depending upon configuration. The firm is ITAR Registered and DFARS/NIST compliant.
Meller Sapphire Optics for Drones are priced according to configuration and quantity. Meller Optics will be exhibiting at SPIE Photonics West 2025, Booth #1940, Jan 25-30, 2025, San Francisco, CA.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Craig Schweriner, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, [email protected], www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
Share this article