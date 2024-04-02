Meller Optics, Inc. has announced that they have received DFARS certification. The Defense Acquisition Regulations System (DFARS) regulates the use and dissemination of controlled unclassified information (CUI) which is a step below top-secret. DFARS compliance requires Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to establish security controls for their information systems and the data they move, store, and process.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has announced that they have received DFARS certification. The Defense Acquisition Regulations System (DFARS) regulates the use and dissemination of controlled unclassified information (CUI) which is a step below top-secret. DFARS compliance requires Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to establish security controls for their information systems and the data they move, store, and process.