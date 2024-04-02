Meller Optics, Inc. has announced that they have received DFARS certification. The Defense Acquisition Regulations System (DFARS) regulates the use and dissemination of controlled unclassified information (CUI) which is a step below top-secret. DFARS compliance requires Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to establish security controls for their information systems and the data they move, store, and process.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has announced that they have received DFARS certification. The Defense Acquisition Regulations System (DFARS) regulates the use and dissemination of controlled unclassified information (CUI) which is a step below top-secret. DFARS compliance requires Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to establish security controls for their information systems and the data they move, store, and process.
Meller Optics routinely supplies sapphire optics and optics made from other materials to the U.S. Navy and other DoD agencies and vendors. Founded in 1921, Meller has been manufacturing parts for NASA and the defense industry since the 1960s. They have supplied windows for the Tomahawk missile's navigation systems, internal sapphire optics for the stinger missile, and the Sapphire Lens Array for the Kepler Space Telescope.
DFARS standards follow rules and guidelines set forth by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) or specifically, its special publication 800-171 which must be adopted by any organization that does work for the DoD. The DFARS certification process is comprehensive, includes a site survey, and typically takes more than a year.
