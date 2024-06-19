Meller Optics Introduces a New Comprehensive Whitepaper Describing Sapphire Properties and Applications

A comprehensive 8-page whitepaper describing the attributes of sapphire and the many applications for this robust, opto-electronic material has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a comprehensive 8-page whitepaper describing the attributes of sapphire and the many applications for this robust, opto-electronic material.
Meller Optics' Properties and Applications of Sapphire Whitepaper provides a comprehensive description of this robust opto-electronic material including its hexagonal/rhombohedral structure and property dependent plane orienta-tions. The 8-page paper includes descriptions of the benefits of strength, durability, and optical clarity of sapphire relative to each plane along with charts depicting physical properties, wavelength and refractive index.
Highlighting the many applications for sapphire, Meller Optics' Properties and Applications of Sapphire Whitepaper breaks them down by sapphire windows and lenses, optical domes and 360-degree viewing windows, waveplates, and precision balls. Most critical applications for sapphire are extreme where there is exposure to fast moving sand or abrasive particles, salt water, algae growth, high pressures, high vacuum, radiation, and outer space,
The Meller Optics' Properties and Applications of Sapphire Whitepaper is available free from http://www.melleroptics.com.
