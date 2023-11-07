Meller Optics Introduces ER:YAG Laser Active Elements that are Offered in Finished and Semi-Finished Configurations

A new line of ER:YAG laser active elements which are primarily used in a wide variety of medical, surgical, dermatological, cosmetic, and dental applications are being introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller ER:YAG Laser Active Elements operate at 2940 nm and the lasers are well known for their ability to deliver precise ablation while minimizing thermal damage to surrounding tissues. These laser active elements are offered semi-finished and finished to suit variety of OEM requirements.
Available in 11 standard sizes from 3x35 mm to 6x100 mm and custom sizes on request, Meller ER:YAG Laser Active Elements feature diameter tolerances of +0/-0.05 mm and with matting or polishing +0/-0.1 mm, and length tolerances of +0.5/-0.5 mm. Notching, spherical end facing, and coatings are offered.
Meller ER:YAG Laser Active Elements are priced according to configuration and OEM customer requirements. Meller Optics, Inc. will be exhibiting at SPIE Photonics West, 30 January - 1 February 2024, Booth #1739, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.
