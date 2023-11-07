Meller Optics Introduces ER:YAG Laser Active Elements that are Offered in Finished and Semi-Finished Configurations

A new line of ER:YAG laser active elements which are primarily used in a wide variety of medical, surgical, dermatological, cosmetic, and dental applications are being introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a broad line of ER:YAG laser active elements which are primarily used in a wide variety of medical, surgical, dermatological, cosmetic, and dental applications.

Meller ER:YAG Laser Active Elements operate at 2940 nm and the lasers are well known for their ability to deliver precise ablation while minimizing thermal damage to surrounding tissues. These laser active elements are offered semi-finished and finished to suit variety of OEM requirements.