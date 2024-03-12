Meller Optics Introduces Flat Sapphire Windows to Protect Vision Systems that are Exposed to Harsh Environments

Custom fabricated sapphire windows are being introduced by Meller Optics, Inc. of Providence, RI. The firm has recently become DFARS compliant which involves a set of cybersecurity regulations that defense contractors and suppliers must follow in order to be awarded new DoD contracts.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire windows in large sizes and various shapes. The firm has recently become DFARS compliant which involves a set of cybersecurity regulations that defense contractors and suppliers must follow in order to be awarded new DoD contracts.

Meller Flat Sapphire Windows can be fabricated to OEM specifications in different shapes and sizes up to 10" dia. to protect vision systems that are exposed to harsh environments. Featuring Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, they are optically clear and transmit from the UV to IR (270 nm to 4.7 µm), depending upon their diameter to thickness ratio.

Suitable for use in military weapons systems and commercial aircraft and drones, Meller Flat Sapphire Windows can withstand fast moving dirt, sand, water, and most chemicals, and can include multi-spectral antireflective coatings to meet salt fog requirements. Mounting options such as stepped edges, elliptical edge shaping, and holes, slots, and wedges are offered.

Meller Flat Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration, and quantity. The firm is ITAR registered and DFARS compliant.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

http://www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.