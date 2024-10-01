Meller Optics Introduces Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch Which Prevents Contamination of the Polishing Media and substrates

A line of optical polishing pitch that is petroleum-free and comes in five hardness grades which are easy to melt and pour without any further mixing have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch is available in five hardness grades from very-soft to very-hard, with melting points from 52ºC to 87ºC that users can precisely match to their specific finishing requirements. Made from all-natural wood resin, this petroleum-free pitch prevents contamination of the polishing media and substrates.
Ideal for blocking, lapping, and polishing virtually all precision optics, Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch can be sliced, melted, and poured onto a lap. Featuring highly controlled batch-to-batch consistency, users can precisely match this high-purity pitch to their specific requirements.
Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch is priced at $44.95 (list) per 1 kg container; packaged 12 per box.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
