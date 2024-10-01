Meller Optics Introduces Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch Which Prevents Contamination of the Polishing Media and substrates

A line of optical polishing pitch that is petroleum-free and comes in five hardness grades which are easy to melt and pour without any further mixing have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of optical polishing pitch that is petroleum-free and comes in five hardness grades which are easy to melt and pour without any further mixing.

Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch is available in five hardness grades from very-soft to very-hard, with melting points from 52ºC to 87ºC that users can precisely match to their specific finishing requirements. Made from all-natural wood resin, this petroleum-free pitch prevents contamination of the polishing media and substrates.