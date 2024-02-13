Meller Optics Introduces High-Purity Microlux Optical Polishing Abrasives for Grinding, Lapping & Polishing all Materials

A new line of high purity, petroleum-free alumina abrasive powders that are ready to mix with ionized water for use with all hard and soft optical materials is available from Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of high purity, petroleum-free alumina abrasive powders that are ready to mix with ionized water for use with all hard and soft optical materials.