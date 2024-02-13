Meller Optics Introduces High-Purity Microlux Optical Polishing Abrasives for Grinding, Lapping & Polishing all Materials

A new line of high purity, petroleum-free alumina abrasive powders that are ready to mix with ionized water for use with all hard and soft optical materials is available from Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller Microlux Powders come in seven particle sizes from 0.05 to 3.0 microns for mixing with ionized water and application directly to optics mounted on spot blocks. Capable of producing finishes to 10-5 scratch-dig, two ultrapure grades are offered: Microlux-R for aggressive grinding of hard materials and Microlux-RZ for ultra-fine polishing of soft materials.
Meller Microlux-R Powders have large agglomerated particles for aggressive grinding and lapping that break down under pressure for final polishing and are 99.98% pure. For the ultra-fine polishing of semisoft crystalline and composite materials, Microlux-RZ is 99.99% pure with de-agglomerated powders and controlled particle sizes.
Meller Microlux Alumina Powders are priced from $65.00 per lb., depending upon quantity. Free samples and price quotations are provided upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
