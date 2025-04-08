Meller Optics Introduces Microlux Alumina Abrasive Polishing Powders for Grinding, Lapping & the Ultrafine Polishing of a Wide Range of Optical Materials

A line of high purity calcined alumina optics polishing abrasives offered in seven particle sizes that are ready-to-mix with de-ionized water has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller Microlux Alumina Abrasives are offered in two grades and seven particle sizes from 0.05 to 3.0 microns that are ready-to-mix with de- ionized water. They are Microlux-R which has large particles that begin grinding and lapping very aggressively and break down under pressure for final polishing and Microlux-RZ which is de-agglomerated with controlled particle sizes for fine grinding and uniform polishing.
Capable of producing 10-5 scratch-dig surface finishes on hard and soft substrates, Meller Microlux Alumina Abrasives are suitable for finishing a variety of materials such as barium- or calcium fluoride, germanium, silicon, sapphire, stainless steel, zinc selenide, and zinc sulfide. Mirolux-R is 99.98% pure and Microlux-RZ is 99.99% pure.
Meller Microlux Alumina Abrasives are priced depending upon grade, particle size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Craig Schweriner, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, [email protected], www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
