Meller Optics Introduces Microlux Alumina Abrasive Polishing Powders for Grinding, Lapping & the Ultrafine Polishing of a Wide Range of Optical Materials

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of high purity calcined alumina optics polishing abrasives offered in seven particle sizes that are ready-to-mix with de-ionized water.