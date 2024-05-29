Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Lenses, Windows & Domes that will Protect Robot Sensors in Harsh Environments

Custom fabricated, new sapphire optics that resist scratching, high pressures, and high temperatures found in harsh environments in which many robotics function have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire optics that resist scratching, high pressures, and high temperatures found in harsh environments in which many robotics function.
Meller Sapphire Optics can be supplied as lenses, flat windows, and domes custom fabricated in sizes from 3/8" to 4" dia. and varying wall thicknesses with ±0.001" tolerances. Featuring Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, they are impervious to water, most acids and chemicals including fluorine to 300°C, abrasion caused by fast moving particulates, temperatures to 1,000°C, and pressures to 10,000 psi.
Ideal for applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C, Meller Sapphire Optics are offered with various coatings to meet specific transmission requirements. Surface finishes can be held from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs.; depending upon configuration. Beveled and polished edges, and other modifications to OEM specifications can be provided.
Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Craig Schweriner, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, [email protected], www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
Share this article