Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Lenses, Windows & Domes that will Protect Robot Sensors in Harsh Environments

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire optics that resist scratching, high pressures, and high temperatures found in harsh environments in which many robotics function.