Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Sight Windows for Severe Viewport Requirements

New, custom made sapphire sight windows that can withstand applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C along with abrasives and caustic chemicals have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced new custom made sapphire sight windows that can withstand applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C along with abrasives and caustic chemicals.
Meller Sapphire Sight Windows are designed for use as viewports for applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C, depending upon configuration, and are impervious to fast moving fluids, particles, and most chemicals including fluorine to 300°C. Various sizes can be made and opening styles can incorporate stepped edges and elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting, plus A/R coatings.
Ideally suited for use in high temperature furnaces, cryogenic processes, fluid-, powder-, and solids processing, Meller Sapphire Sight Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond. Surface finishes can range from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness can be held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs.
Meller Sapphire Sight Windows are priced according to configuration and customer requirements. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.melleroptics.com
Media Contact
Craig Schweriner, Meller Optics, Inc., (800) 821-0180, [email protected], www.melleroptics.com
SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.
Share this article