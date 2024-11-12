Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Sight Windows for Severe Viewport Requirements

New, custom made sapphire sight windows that can withstand applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C along with abrasives and caustic chemicals have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced new custom made sapphire sight windows that can withstand applications from UHV to 10,000 psi and cryogenic to 1,000°C along with abrasives and caustic chemicals.