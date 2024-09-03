Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Substrates for Optical Coaters that Feature Precise Tolerances for Flatness, Surface Finish & Parallelism

A full line of sapphire lenses, windows, and other shapes that feature highly precise tolerances for flatness, surface finish, and parallelism have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a full line of sapphire lenses, windows, and other shapes that feature highly precise tolerances for flatness, surface finish, and parallelism.

Meller Sapphire Substrates for Optical Coaters feature 1/10th per wave flatness per inch, surface finishes to 10-5 scratch-dig, and parallelism to 2 arc-sec, per MIL-PRF-13830, depending upon the configuration. Available in sizes from 1/2" to 5" O.D. with ±0.00025" tolerance, substrates can be supplied in unique shapes including pyramids with various modifications.