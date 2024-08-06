Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows Custom Made for Deep-Diving AUVs & UUVs

Custom made sapphire windows for unmanned underwater surveillance vehicles (AUV and UUV) that can withstand high speed particulates and high pressure have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom made sapphire windows for unmanned underwater surveillance vehicles (AUV and UUV) that can withstand high speed particulates and high pressure.
Meller Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and can withstand fast moving particles, sand, and deep water pressure to 10,000 psi, depending upon application. Custom manufactured to precise OEM specifications, they can include stepped edges, elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting and feature a smooth flat surface that resists algae growth.
Providing outboard surface protection for imaging sensors and vision systems, Meller Sapphire Windows can be made in sizes from 0.25" to 10" O.D.
with varying wall thicknesses and treatments. Surface finishes can be held to 10-5 scratch-dig, roughness to less than or equal to 0.3 nm RA, and flatness to 0.5 fringes HeNe.
Meller Sapphire Windows for AUV & UUV applications are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
