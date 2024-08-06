Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows Custom Made for Deep-Diving AUVs & UUVs

Custom made sapphire windows for unmanned underwater surveillance vehicles (AUV and UUV) that can withstand high speed particulates and high pressure have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom made sapphire windows for unmanned underwater surveillance vehicles (AUV and UUV) that can withstand high speed particulates and high pressure.