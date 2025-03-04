Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows for Drones that Protect Vision Systems When Flying in Harsh Environments

Custom sapphire windows designed for protecting cameras, detectors, and sensors on drones from fast moving dirt and chemicals when flying over harsh environments have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom sapphire windows designed for protecting cameras, detectors, and sensors on drones from fast moving dirt and chemicals when flying over harsh environments.