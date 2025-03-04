Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows for Drones that Protect Vision Systems When Flying in Harsh Environments

Custom sapphire windows designed for protecting cameras, detectors, and sensors on drones from fast moving dirt and chemicals when flying over harsh environments have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller Sapphire Windows for drones combine optical clarity and toughness for protecting sensitive vision systems when flying in harsh environments. Featuring Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, sapphire resists fast moving dirt, chemicals, high heat and transmits 85% from the UV to IR uncoated and offers better than 99% transmission with A/R coatings.
Providing surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs., Meller Sapphire Windows for drones are available in sizes from 1/4" to 10" dia. and 1/2 mm to 1" thick. Sapphire can withstand heat up to 1,000°C and pressures to 10,000 psi, depending upon configuration.
Meller Sapphire Windows for drones are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
