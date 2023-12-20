Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows that Provide Front Surface Protection in Aerospace Applications

New custom fabricated sapphire windows for providing front surface optics protection in aerospace guidance and vision systems where their hardness, durability, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures is critical have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire windows for use in aerospace applications where their hardness, durability, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures.