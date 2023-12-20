Meller Optics Introduces Sapphire Windows that Provide Front Surface Protection in Aerospace Applications

New custom fabricated sapphire windows for providing front surface optics protection in aerospace guidance and vision systems where their hardness, durability, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures is critical have been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
Meller Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, making them capable of withstanding fast moving particles, harsh chemicals, heat up to 1,000°C, and pressures to 10,000 psi, depending upon configuration. Ideal for aerospace applications, they are suitable for providing front surface optics protection in guidance and vision systems.
Available in sizes from 1/4" to 10" dia. and 1/2 mm to 1" thick, Meller Sapphire Windows can include A/R coatings along with stepped edges, elliptical edge shaping and holes, slots, and mounting wedges. Providing flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs., they have surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig.
Meller Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.
