Meller Optics Introduces their 2024 Overrun Parts List Featuring First-Quality Sapphire Parts & Over 1 Million Standard and Custom Optics

A new, updated list of overrun optics resulting from customer production overruns that includes all types of first-quality lenses, windows, prisms, and more, made from sapphire and other materials has been introduced by Meller Optics, Inc.
April 10, 2024
The Meller Optics 2024 Overrun Parts List features over one million standard and custom parts, allowing engineers to potentially find exactly what they need for their project without custom ordering or long wait times. These first-quality parts from production overruns include a wide range of different optical materials, sizes, and configurations that are offered at a typical 20% cost savings and shipped from stock within a day.
Eliminating the need, expense, and wait associated with custom ordering, the Meller Optics 2024 Overrun Parts List includes sapphire cubes, lenses, windows, plates, rings, segments, wafers, and more, plus BaF2, CaF2, germanium, CO2 laser glasses, quartz, ruby, silicon, ZnS, fused silica windows, and other parts in all sorts of shapes and sizes.
The Meller Optics 2024 Overrun Parts List is updated daily available at http://www.melleroptics.com/overrun-list/.
