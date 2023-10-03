Meller Optics' Sapphire & Ruby Balls are Durable, Chemically Inert and Biocompatible

Meller Optics has introduced a broad line of miniature high-precision sapphire and ruby balls for use as bearings and mechanical components in medical and scientific instruments and as optical components in lasers, cameras, and fiber optic devices.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a broad line of miniature high-precision sapphire and ruby balls for use as bearings and mechanical components in medical and scientific instruments and as optical components in lasers, cameras, and fiber optic devices.
Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls feature zero porosity, Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, are extremely wear resistant and chemically inert, can withstand up to 50,000 psi, have a 2,000ºC melting point, are biocompatible, and provide excellent optical transparency.
Available in 42 inch and metric sizes from 0.1 mm to 0.5" dia. with 0.000025" sphericity and ±0.0001" basic diameter tolerance, Meller Sapphire & Ruby Balls have a 0.2 coefficient-of-friction, a refraction index of 1.76 microns at 20°C, and are non-magnetic. They can be drilled and precision ground into miniature plano-convex lenses.
Meller Sapphire and Ruby Balls are priced according to material, size, and quantity; delivered from stock. Samples are available upon request.
