Meller Sapphire Wafer Carriers feature Mohs 9 Hardness and are Robust, Flat & Parallel

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire wafer carriers that offer the precision and support necessary for semiconductor wafer processing applications.
Meller Sapphire Wafer Carriers feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, enabling them to be fabricated to specification as thin as 0.018" with 1.2 micron uniform thickness, and 10 arc-sec. parallelism. Ideal for processing GaAs, silicon, and other semiconductor devices, they are available in 2" to 6" dia. sizes and can be supplied with reference flats and laser markings.
Exhibiting flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, Meller Sapphire Wafer Carriers can be perforated with customer specified hole patterns to fit vacuum hold-down or delamination fixtures and help assure consistent part-to-part uniformity. In addition to being durable for optimum support, these carriers are impervious to solvents and etchants and are chip-resistant.
Meller Sapphire Wafer Carriers are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity; manufactured in the USA.
