Melody™ Launches Heart Tune™: A Clean-Label, Natural Supplement for Daily Heart Health Support

Melody, a modern wellness brand offering clean, nature-based formulas, announces the launch of Heart Tune, a new heart health supplement designed to support cardiovascular function with simplicity and science-backed ingredients. Now available on melodywellness.com, Amazon, and Walmart.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melody, the wellness brand known for its clean, nature-based formulas, has officially launched Heart Tune, a daily heart health supplement designed to make proactive cardiovascular care simple, natural, and effective. The product is now available for purchase on melodywellness.com, Amazon, and Walmart.
Formulated for those who take heart health seriously—whether they're athletes, parents, or older adults—Heart Tune combines four clinically relevant, nature-based ingredients into a single vegan capsule. It replaces the need for multiple supplements, supporting heart health from several angles:
- Promotes healthy blood pressure and circulation*
- Supports cholesterol balance*
- Aids a healthy inflammation response*
- Enhances nutrient absorption*
- Clean-label formula: vegan, gluten-free, made in the USA
"We wanted to create a product that is simple, natural, and rooted in trust," said Julianna Lembeck, CEO of Melody. "Heart Tune is a blend of ingredients that have stood the test of time, each one thoughtfully selected to meet your heart's unique needs. Whether you're an athlete striving for peak performance, a parent keeping up with your family, or a senior embracing the next chapter of life with energy and vitality, this was made for you."
Key ingredients include:
- Nattokinase – supports healthy circulation and cardiovascular function*
- Reishi Mushroom – promotes immune balance and cholesterol support*
- Hawthorn Berry – known for its heart-supporting flavonoids*
- AstraGin® – a patented blend for improved nutrient absorption*
With heart disease remaining a top health concern and many consumers overwhelmed by supplement regimens, Heart Tune offers a holistic, clean-label solution that fits seamlessly into any daily routine.
Customers can make a one-time purchase or subscribe for discounted monthly delivery.
About Melody
is a wellness brand committed to helping people thrive through clean, thoughtfully crafted supplements. Each formula is rooted in nature, supported by science, and designed to simplify proactive health. Melody was co-founded by Nikki Bostwick, founder of THE FULLEST.
Disclaimer: *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Melody Wellness, 1 (949) 342-4164, [email protected], https://melodywellness.com
SOURCE Melody Wellness
Share this article