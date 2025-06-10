Melody™ Launches Heart Tune™: A Clean-Label, Natural Supplement for Daily Heart Health Support

We wanted to create a product for that is simple, natural, and rooted in trust. Heart Tune is a blend of ingredients that have stood the test of time, each one thoughtfully selected to meet your heart's unique needs. Post this

Promotes healthy blood pressure and circulation*

Supports cholesterol balance*

Aids a healthy inflammation response*

Enhances nutrient absorption*

Clean-label formula: vegan, gluten-free, made in the USA

"We wanted to create a product that is simple, natural, and rooted in trust," said Julianna Lembeck, CEO of Melody. "Heart Tune is a blend of ingredients that have stood the test of time, each one thoughtfully selected to meet your heart's unique needs. Whether you're an athlete striving for peak performance, a parent keeping up with your family, or a senior embracing the next chapter of life with energy and vitality, this was made for you."

Key ingredients include:

Nattokinase – supports healthy circulation and cardiovascular function*

Reishi Mushroom – promotes immune balance and cholesterol support*

Hawthorn Berry – known for its heart-supporting flavonoids*

AstraGin® – a patented blend for improved nutrient absorption*

With heart disease remaining a top health concern and many consumers overwhelmed by supplement regimens, Heart Tune offers a holistic, clean-label solution that fits seamlessly into any daily routine.

Customers can make a one-time purchase or subscribe for discounted monthly delivery.

About Melody

is a wellness brand committed to helping people thrive through clean, thoughtfully crafted supplements. Each formula is rooted in nature, supported by science, and designed to simplify proactive health. Melody was co-founded by Nikki Bostwick, founder of THE FULLEST.

Disclaimer: *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

