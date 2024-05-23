Melone Private Wealth Financial Planners Named Five Star Wealth Managers in 2024

Lou Melone, CFP® commented, "Our commitment to our clients is to provide the highest fiduciary standard of financial planning and we are proud that Five Star has recognized us for this award." Post this

To receive the Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must satisfy ten objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Factors considered include assets under management and client retention rate. Candidates also undergo a thorough regulatory and complaint review.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from peers and firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

It is important to note that potentially thousands of advisors are considered for the award and historically less than 20 percent received the award in any one of 45 major markets. The award process is conducted annually. Award winners cannot pay a fee to be included in the research or the final list of award recipients.

In order to consider a broad population of high-quality wealth managers, award candidates are identified by one of three sources: firm nomination, peer nomination, or pre-qualification based on industry standing. Self-nominations are not accepted.

Five Star's research objective is to recognize wealth management professionals who show a commitment to clients, demonstrate strong industry credentials, and are evaluated on the quality of their current practice.

About Melone Private Wealth

Clients trust Melone Private Wealth's financial planners because they provide peace of mind while protecting and growing their wealth.

Financial planners at Melone Private Wealth provide comprehensive financial planning strategies for higher net-worth families to help protect, preserve, and grow their current levels of wealth and plan for retirement.

The team at Melone Private Wealth is focused on helping answer two critical questions, which most investors desire: Do you know exactly how much money it is going to take for you to retire? Do you know how much money it is going to take to remain comfortably retired? For more information, please visit: https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/

About Five Star Professional

Five Star Professional conducts market research to define and promote professional excellence in the professions we serve. The Five Star designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional that other consumers have indicated exceptional client satisfaction and service. The rating is not indicative of the wealth manager's future performance. Five Star Professional joins forces with city and regional magazines to make the research results available to consumers and promote Five Star-designated professionals in more than 45 markets across the United States. Five Star Professional was founded in 2003 and is based in Egan, Minnesota. Visit https://fivestarprofessional.com to learn more.

