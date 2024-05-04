Melospeech Inc. Achieves BBB4Good Verification, Highlighting Its Role as a Tech-Driven, Community-Focused Leader

Melospeech Inc, a tech-driven speech therapy business serving five regions has been awarded the BBB4Good Verified Business title, earning them the BBB4Good Trustmark by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest. BBB's newest program, BBB4Good, validates and spotlights the growing sector of purpose-driven businesses that are positively impacting their communities through the power of business.
SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) is proud to announce that Melospeech Inc. has been verified as a BBB4Good SM Verified Business, receiving the distinguished BBB4Good Trustmark. This recognition celebrates businesses that leverage their operations for social good, reinforcing their commitment to community and ethical practices.
BBB4Good is an enhancement of BBB's traditional accreditation, focusing on companies like Melospeech Inc. that integrate social responsibility with their business models. It assesses factors such as community impact, environmental and social contributions, and transparent, authentic marketing practices. Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO of Melospeech Inc., shared her enthusiasm:
"The Melospeech team is immensely proud to be recognized with the BBB4Good SM Verification, which underscores our mission as a tech-enabled mobile speech therapy provider. Our technology-driven approach not only enhances accessibility and effectiveness of speech therapy services but also ensures that we reach underserved communities, providing crucial support to at-risk infants, toddlers, and youths with disabilities. This verification from BBB affirms our dedication to using innovative technology and compassionate care to make a significant positive impact in the communities we serve. As an emerging leader in the healthcare and technology sectors, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of trust and integrity."
Consumers seeking to support ethical, purpose-driven businesses can now identify and choose companies like Melospeech Inc., which are listed on BBB.org. Businesses that carry the BBB4Good Trustmark are recognized for their dedication to making a difference and contributing to their communities in meaningful ways.
About Melospeech Inc.:
Founded by Dr. Givona Sandiford during the Covid-19 pandemic, Melospeech Inc. employs over 40 professionals across multiple regions, specializing in accessible and innovative speech therapy solutions. The company is at the forefront of integrating technology with healthcare to improve the quality of life for underprivileged and/or at-risk children with communication challenges.
About the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest:
For more than 110 years, the Better Business Bureau has helped people find trustworthy businesses and charities. Serving Greater Arizona and Southern California since 1938, BBB Pacific Southwest provides tools like mentorship and online products to promote success and ethical behavior in the marketplace.
