Melospeech Inc. Achieves BBB4Good Verification, Highlighting Its Role as a Tech-Driven, Community-Focused Leader

"The Melospeech team is immensely proud to be recognized with the BBB4Good SM Verification, which underscores our mission as a tech-enabled mobile speech therapy provider. Our technology-driven approach not only enhances accessibility and effectiveness of speech therapy services but also ensures that we reach underserved communities, providing crucial support to at-risk infants, toddlers, and youths with disabilities. This verification from BBB affirms our dedication to using innovative technology and compassionate care to make a significant positive impact in the communities we serve. As an emerging leader in the healthcare and technology sectors, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of trust and integrity."

Consumers seeking to support ethical, purpose-driven businesses can now identify and choose companies like Melospeech Inc., which are listed on BBB.org. Businesses that carry the BBB4Good Trustmark are recognized for their dedication to making a difference and contributing to their communities in meaningful ways.

Founded by Dr. Givona Sandiford during the Covid-19 pandemic, Melospeech Inc. employs over 40 professionals across multiple regions, specializing in accessible and innovative speech therapy solutions. The company is at the forefront of integrating technology with healthcare to improve the quality of life for underprivileged and/or at-risk children with communication challenges.

About the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest:

For more than 110 years, the Better Business Bureau has helped people find trustworthy businesses and charities. Serving Greater Arizona and Southern California since 1938, BBB Pacific Southwest provides tools like mentorship and online products to promote success and ethical behavior in the marketplace.

