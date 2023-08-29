Melrose Little League wins 2023 U10 Massachusetts State Baseball Championship

"I am incredibly proud of our program and the success of our 2023 State Championship team. These players have earned something for themselves and for the league as we continue to set the bar high as a little league organization." Jay Recinito, President, Melrose Little League Tweet this

"Our league is focused on getting the best performance from our players in a healthy team environment," said Jay Recinito, President of Melrose Little League. "We've expanded our league to include more players and more playing time throughout the year. I am incredibly proud of our program and the success of our 2023 State Championship team. These players have earned something for themselves and for the league as we continue to set the bar high as a little league organization."

Coach Dan Cordella led the team throughout the season: "As a father, a fan, and a coach, it's incredibly rewarding to see a group of kids come together. These kids brought the right combination of attitude, skill, and hustle to play at a championship level. I'm extremely proud of how they conducted themselves both on and off the field."

Little League baseball has been played in the City of Melrose, Massachusetts since 1952. It wasn't until 2023 that the city brought home their first Little League State Championship.

Players on the team include Dev Sullivan, Braden Bolger, Owen Pillsbury, Eamonn Judge, Colin Ryder, Joe Weaver, Lawton Chisholm, Ben Cordella, Alex Ogiba, Sam Kirsh, Michael Tierney, Drew Besegai, and Oliver Pechulis. The team is led by coaches Dan Cordella, Chad Ogiba, and Rob Kirsh.

About Melrose Little League

Melrose Little League is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing supervised baseball programs that are fun, educational, and competitive for players between the age of 4 and 12. The league operates three seasons of baseball in addition to indoor winter practices.

Melrose Little League is part of the Massachusetts District 12 Little League which serves the communities of Melrose, Medford, Malden, Somerville, Everett, and East Boston. Each summer, district teams compete within the state tournament, with the 12-year-old district team eligible to compete in the Little League World Series Williamsport Tournament, https://www.littleleague.org/world-series/.

Melrose Little League was formed in December 2016 following the successful merger of the Melrose National Little League (MNLL) and the Churchill American Little League (CALL) organizations and has served the community through its baseball programs continuously since 1952. The league has been a top performing fundraiser annually in support of The Jimmy Fund Summer Baseball Program and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

