Melting Pot Accelerates Expansion: Awards 2 New Restaurants in Q2, Builds Momentum in Q3 to Grow Footprint 10%

The fondue franchise awarded another two franchises during the second quarter, launched a new franchisee incentive and continues to develop eight more restaurants.

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the national fondue franchise with 92 restaurants nationwide, is entering the third quarter with both internal and external growth, new partnerships and offers benefitting its guests, and plans laid for development that will increase its footprint by nearly 10%.

"We're very excited to highlight the four new franchises we've awarded this year. This growth is driven by both new owners and an existing owner who has chosen to expand," said CEO Bob Johnston. "I'm very pleased with the momentum we've built thus far, but I'm even more excited about the opportunity we have to continue growing through the end of the year with up to five new deals in key markets like Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas and Kentucky."

The four new franchises awarded this year are in Larkspur, California; Reno, Nevada; Bentonville, Arkansas and Nashville, Tennessee. These four restaurants, and four more from previous deals, are all currently in development, meaning franchisees have already secured real estate and construction has begun.

To further build on this momentum, Melting Pot has launched a new franchisee incentive model:

A candidate or current Melting Pot franchise owner that is approved may execute a conversion of their existing non Melting Pot restaurant, paying only a $5,000 franchise fee per unit (discounted from $45,000 * – with a rebate paid at lease signing). Conversion must start 90 days after franchise agreement.

In addition to the lower franchise fee, Melting Pot will cover up to $12,500/month for up to 6 months in lost income during the conversion buildout. This will allow an existing restaurant operator the chance to close down and reopen as a Melting Pot. Additionally, Melting Pot will give you $5,000 toward a sign package and $25,000 (managed by the Melting Pot marketing team) to market their new Melting Pot location.

While Melting Pot is developing its footprint, it has also launched several initiatives internally to ensure franchisees are able to make the most of their investment and continue providing the perfect experience for guests, now in even more contexts.

Another eight Melting Pot restaurants have been remodeled this year, in line with its new prototype. The new design, often called Melting Pot Evolution, is representative of how the brand has grown and changed throughout its lifetime. Though it maintains the intimate dining spaces Melting Pot is known and loved for, Melting Pot Evolution also incorporates a bigger focus on the bar and introduces spaces for light bites and wine tastings. This way, no matter how a guest wants to enjoy their Melting Pot trip, there is the perfect space waiting for them.

An upcoming Happy Hour launch, starting in August, will allow owners to further leverage the changes made in the remodeling process, encouraging guests to stop in and enjoy special deals on cheese and chocolate fondue as well as classic cocktails, beers and wines.

Further still, Melting Pot has expanded its reach through a strategic partnership with Omaha Steaks for its Fondue at Home product line. The fondue kits allow guests to cultivate an at-home experience with the same high-quality cheeses, proteins, breads and seasonings that they experience at a Melting Pot restaurant, providing yet another way for Melting Pot to strengthen its relationship with fans and fondue lovers.

"We have taken so much care to protect our brand and the guest experience so we can ensure that the experience is just as enjoyable at home as it is in a restaurant, and we are partnering with Omaha Steaks because it is an organization that takes the same care in creating products and delivering experiences to their guests that we do," Johnston said. "As brand awareness climbs, this partnership is just another way for Melting Pot to even more firmly cement ourselves as the nation's leading fondue concept."

Through its ongoing innovation and continued commitment to excellence, Melting Pot has built an investment vehicle that both inspires existing owners to expand and captures the attention of prospective entrepreneurs looking to grow. With a strong pipeline and the capacity to award another five franchises through the end of 2024, the team is excited to continue its growth journey in partnership with the passionate individuals choosing to join the Melting Pot family.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., and the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social! Melting Pot currently has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, NC. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

