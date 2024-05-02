Melting Pot Continues Expansion, Set to Open Newest Location at 320 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Florida

The fondue franchise has begun development and plans to open in the high-profile market by early 2025.

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the iconic fondue franchise with 92 restaurants nationwide, is developing its newest location in Coral Gables, Florida. With a lease signed for 320 Miracle Mile, the franchise is working toward building out the interior of the site while maintaining the historic charm of the exterior. The new restaurant, which will be designed in line with the new Melting Pot Evolution prototype, will fit seamlessly into the Coral Gables community while making the beloved fondue experience even more accessible to a diverse range of prospective guests.

"Coral Gables is a high-profile market. It's one of South Florida's most sought-after shopping destinations," said Dan Stone, chief operating and development officer at Front Burner Brands, the Florida-headquartered restaurant management company that operates The Melting Pot. "Miracle Mile is a four-block boulevard that is lined with restaurants, shops, boutiques and art galleries. There's close to 10 million square feet of office space within walking distance. University of Miami is less than three miles away and there are multiple hotels in the area, including the historic Biltmore Hotel."

Stone described Miracle Mile as "the who's who of restaurants," noting that there are many celebration-based concepts in the area. While there are both national and local players that offer polished-casual and fine-dining experiential dining, there's nothing quite like Melting Pot.

"We're going to be in good company," Stone said. "We think we'll be a perfect complement to Miracle Mile, and we're excited about the space we've secured. It's a single-level, 4,810-square-foot building that was formerly a bridal shop, and there's a valet station right outside."

The new Melting Pot Evolution prototype allows for a wider range of experiences within the restaurant, meaning the Coral Gables location will be able to accommodate many guests with a range of desires. While there's "no better celebratory concept than [Melting Pot]," Stone explained, guests in Coral Gables can tailor exactly how they celebrate with Melting Pot to each unique situation. From the Ultimate 5-Course Experience to a more brief and bar-centric visit, there will be something for everyone.

While Melting Pot has primarily focused on expansion through franchising and has already executed two new agreements this year, Stone said the Coral Gables market offered a great opportunity to develop a corporate-owned restaurant.

"We do have multiple restaurants in South Florida, but the closest Melting Pot is about 10.5 miles away in Kendall, which is a 25-minute drive without traffic; the Coral Gables market is very underserved by our brand right now," Stone said. "Establishing this location in the market will tell people that there are multiple ways to experience the Melting Pot brand, and we're really excited to bring that to Coral Gables."

After a strong 2023, with over 20% of restaurants reopening after a push to remodel, Melting Pot has continued to support growth in the system; the brand is on track to see a total of 37 remodeled reopenings this year alone. The franchisor has launched a new Franchisee Growth Incentive, offering new franchisees a compelling opportunity to join the Melting Pot family. The new Coral Gables location, along with all new developments, will also embrace this new prototype.

"After years of strong unit-level growth, we are focused on revitalizing the brand nationwide, bringing Melting Pot restaurants to new communities and reviving and expanding our presence in others," explained Bob Johnston, CEO of The Melting Pot. "The Coral Gables location will be a strong addition to our network, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact we will have on the Coral Gables community."

Looking toward the rest of the year, Johnston says he is excited to learn more about prospective owners as the brand works to grow in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Kansas, California, Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, New Jersey and Mississippi.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., and the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social! Melting Pot currently has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, NC. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

