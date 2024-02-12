Melting Pot Franchise Announces Franchise Growth Incentive

Iconic fondue franchise Melting Pot launches plan to accelerate current franchisee and new franchisee development to meet high customer demand.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of another strong year of unit-level sales growth and system-wide remodeling efforts, Melting Pot, a 93-unit experiential dining fondue franchise, has launched a franchise growth incentive, designed to help the brand meet the growing customer demand, as shown through limited Open Table reservation availability in major markets.

Franchise Growth Incentive | Expires July 1, 2024

A candidate or current Melting Pot franchise owner that is approved may execute a new restaurant franchise agreement, paying only a $5,000 franchise fee per unit (discounted from $45,000 * - with a rebate paid at lease signing). Leases must be executed within a 9 month period to earn the rebate.

Additionally, if a franchisee executes the lease within 6 months, they will receive a reduced royalty rate of 3% for the first year.

"We want to continue to show our franchisees that we are sincerely invested in their success," said Bob Johnston, CEO. "Through this incentive, we are focused on a few things: growth and cash to deploy on marketing/driving customers to the restaurants,"

The initial investment, as detailed in the Franchise Disclosure Document, is $1,364,389 to $2,069,638.

With robust training and long-term support from a team of experts, Melting Pot owners are prepared to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience to their communities as they work toward achieving their own entrepreneurial dreams. A streamlined kitchen build-out and increased real estate flexibility also empowers owners to launch more quickly than what would be possible with other, more traditional hospitality concepts, meaning they can become profitable even sooner.

With nearly 75% of restaurants achieving all-time sales records in 2022, it is clear that Melting Pot is in high demand. A major driver of this traffic has been its push to remodel restaurants' interiors, refreshing the experience and demonstrating its flexibility and longevity.

As a legacy brand with over four decades of history, Melting Pot has established itself as the go-to fondue restaurant for "eatertainment," connection, celebration and experiential dining in communities nationwide. For franchisees who choose to open a location, the franchise opportunity also presents an opportunity to become a local hero of sorts.

"It is the mission of the brand to provide guests with their perfect night out, whatever that looks like — especially today with what's gone on in the world over the last few years," Johnston said. "Guests choose us over other options because we carefully craft an environment that encourages gathering with people they care about and spending quality time with them. Melting Pot provides the perfect environment for that. What happens in a Melting Pot is as much about what's going on around that fondue pot as what's in that pot."

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 93 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social and fast-casual concept Oronzo Honest Italian! Melting Pot currently has more than 96 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, NC. Oronzo opened its first location in Tampa, FL. in June 2020 and will open a second location in the area in October of 2021. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

*Not applicable to successor franchise agreements.

