Melting Pot Launches 50th Anniversary Franchise Incentive, Slashing Franchise Fee by 50%

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the national fondue franchise with over 90 locations, is celebrating its golden anniversary in a big way. In addition to welcoming John "JC" Crawford as CEO, the brand is offering a substantial financial incentive for new franchisees.

To celebrate 50 years of Melting Pot, the first five Melting Pot franchises sold beginning July 1, 2025 will receive 50% of the Initial Franchise Fee, a savings of $22,500. This Golden Anniversary financial incentive applies to new construction franchises only and expires the earlier of the fifth franchise sold or on March 31, 2026. Transfers of existing franchise agreements and successor agreements are not eligible for this incentive.

"Melting Pot is about delivering the perfect night out," Crawford said. "We've done that for five decades, and we continue to improve upon that. As we look toward the future, I see this milestone and incentive as a wonderful way to welcome similarly minded entrepreneurs into our system, reward their ambition and commitment to our mission, and provide a capital boost to ensure they have an even stronger start to their Melting Pot journeys."

In addition to multiple units in development, Melting Pot has awarded two new franchises this year, one which will open in North Dallas, Texas, and will claim the first of the five Golden Anniversary Incentive slots. The other agreement is for Syracuse, New York, where existing Melting Pot franchisees will open a new location.

"Not only are we 50 and still growing, but we're growing at a time when a lot of brands are retracting," said Dan Stone, chief business officer. "The fact that Melting Pot is a legacy brand and something that's so unique and experiential means we're better positioned to weather economic cycles. We lived through 2008. We lived through COVID. And we're continuing to thrive and grow. We're the authority in fondue, and entrepreneurs who bring Melting Pot to their communities will be able to take advantage of this fact to build a strong, resilient operation."

According to Stone, that momentum has been bolstered by initiatives designed to make franchise ownership more accessible and rewarding.

"Our Golden Anniversary Incentive only sweetens the deal," he said. "Our franchise fee, even without a discount, is a great value. We offer a high level of support with design, training and new restaurant opening support. Now, we're taking what is already a good value and making it a tremendous value. This allows new franchisees to use that $22,500 on other things, like the development of the restaurant or initial marketing efforts, to strengthen their foundation even more."

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 50 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. (TMPRI), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the franchisor of Melting Pot. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

