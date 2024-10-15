Melting Pot Ranked No. 235 on 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

The fondue restaurant franchise continues to establish itself as a leader in the experiential dining industry, joining the ranks of some of the largest and most recognizable franchises.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the premier fondue restaurant franchise with 92 restaurants in the United States, was ranked No. 235 in this year's Franchise Times Top 400 list — the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems. Melting Pot has earned its spot based on its global systemwide sales and joins a number of major, reputable brands on the list, including McDonald's, 7-Eleven and Ace Hardware.

"It's an honor to be recognized by these experts in the franchising industry," said CEO Bob Johnston. "We're excited about the continued success and growth ahead for Melting Pot."

Franchise Times compiles its ranking of the 400 largest U.S. franchise systems by using both voluntary company reports and the latest Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) to determine the systemwide sales of brands on a global scale. To be eligible for the list, companies must either be legally franchised and headquartered in the U.S. or have at least 10% of their total locations within the country. In addition, a minimum of 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

Melting Pot was founded in 1975 in Maitland, Florida, by brothers Mark, Mike and Bob Johnston. Although it began as a single fondue restaurant, it quickly gained popularity for the unique dining experience it offered. The brand began franchising in 1985, expanding its footprint and becoming perhaps one of the best-known names in the fondue dining industry.

"Earning this recognition is especially meaningful as we stand alongside some of the largest and most successful franchise brands," said Johnston. "Melting Pot has become the nation's favorite fondue franchise, and it's rewarding to see that a non-traditional brand like ours can compete in this industry. This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our franchise partners, our corporate team and our loyal guests. We're proud of what we've achieved and are excited about what we can accomplish in the future."

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Melting Pot