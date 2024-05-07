Melting Pot Recognized as Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Technomic

The food service insights company recognized the fondue franchise for its sales and footprint growth, ranking it No. 189 among some of the industry's most competitive brands.

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the iconic fondue franchise with 92 units nationwide, has become synonymous with celebratory experiences and fondue dining. This year, it has already captured the attention of well-aligned franchisees, signing new deals in Nashville, Tennessee, and Bentonville, Arkansas, alongside other developments in Reno, Nevada, and Fresno, California. Now it's caught the attention of industry leaders and has been ranked No. 189 on Technomic's 2024 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

"We are best known for the guest experience that we provide, and recognition from a food service insights company like Technomic only validates that even further," CEO Bob Johnston said. "Melting Pot has become the go-to place for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other celebrations, and the numbers continue to reinforce the strength of the model."

For the Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Technomic analyzed brands' sales volumes, unit count, forecasted growth and percent change for both sales and unit count. With steady demand from franchisees, reliable sales trends and a loyalty base of over 2 million active subscribers, Melting Pot sits firmly among some of the industry's top performers.

This year, Melting Pot was a Valentine's Day destination for 33,000 guests, and over 8,000 guests went to Melting Pot to celebrate Leap Day on Feb. 29. In addition to the consistent traffic the brand receives for birthdays and date nights, national holidays and special occasions like these create more opportunities for Melting Pot to connect with guests and join in on the fun of the holiday.

"The team has worked diligently over the years to ensure that we are bringing the right people into the system — those who are truly dedicated to upholding the Melting Pot tradition," Johnston said. "Revenue and growth-focused recognitions like this one are both a testament to the hard work of our existing team members and owners and an encouragement for Melting Pot lovers considering a franchise investment."

For prospective owners, Melting Pot continues to prove its strength as an opportunity, capturing the attention of diners, investors and industry leaders nationwide. While Melting Pot is dedicated to upholding its high standards, the brand is looking toward healthy growth in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Kansas, California, Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, New Jersey and Mississippi.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

