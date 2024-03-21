Melting Pot Targets Omaha as the Next Development Market in Its Aggressive Growth Plan

Melting Pot will host a Discovery Roadshow with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce on March 25th at 3 p.m. Post this

While the Midtown, Millard and Central Omaha areas stand out as strong neighborhoods within the market for growth, Melting Pot's priority is finding a strong partner to "become the ambassador for our nationwide fondue brand in Omaha," Benyo explained.

Because of this, the team is also open to looking into opportunities in other areas. Melting Pot's flexible business model and minimal kitchen requirements allow franchisees to pursue non-traditional spaces. The real estate process is made much simpler, meaning new owners can place even more emphasis on their development and become profitable even sooner.

After extensive market research, Melting Pot is confident in the opportunity that exists in Omaha and has planned a trip to the area to dive even further into the possibilities. Melting Pot will host a Discovery Roadshow with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce on March 25th at 3 p.m. The Roadshow event will provide a forum for interested community members to learn more about the brand, why Omaha is a prime market for Melting Pot and the process for new franchisees to move forward with the franchise.

"We're excited to bring Melting Pot back to Nebraska, and meeting with prospective owners at our March roadshow is an important step in that process," said Benyo. "These events are a great opportunity to meet with interested community members, including franchisee candidates, financial backers and even landlords, to discuss what Melting Pot can mean for the community."

As a legacy brand with over four decades of history, Melting Pot has established itself as the go-to fondue restaurant for "eatertainment," connection, celebration and experiential dining in communities nationwide. For franchisees who choose to open a location, the franchise opportunity also presents an opportunity to become a local hero of sorts.

"It is the mission of the brand to provide guests with their perfect night out, whatever that looks like — especially today with what's gone on in the world over the last few years," said Bob Johnston, CEO. "Guests choose us over other options because we carefully craft an environment that encourages gathering with people they care about and spending quality time with them. The Melting Pot provides the perfect environment for that. What happens in a Melting Pot is as much about what's going on around that fondue pot as what's in that pot."

With robust training and long-term support from a team of experts, Melting Pot owners are prepared to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience to their communities as they work toward achieving their own entrepreneurial dreams.

After a strong 2023, with over 20% of restaurants reopening after a push to remodel, Melting Pot has continued to support growth in the system; the brand is on track to see a total of 37 remodeled reopenings this year alone. As the franchisor continues to work alongside passionate entrepreneurs to drive system growth, it's also targeting expansion in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, New York, Kansas, California, Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, New Jersey and Mississippi.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 93 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social and fast-casual concept Oronzo Honest Italian! Melting Pot currently has more than 94 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina, and its second location in Tampa, Florida, in June 2023. Oronzo opened its first location in Tampa, Florida, in June 2020. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.- -

Media Contact

Julie Maw, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected]

