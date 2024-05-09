Melting Pot Targets Wichita as the Next Development Market in Its Aggressive Growth Plan

The iconic fondue franchise has identified capacity for a new location in Kansas and is focusing on development in Wichita.

WICHITA, Kan., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an impressive year of unit-level sales growth and system-wide remodeling efforts, Melting Pot, the 92-unit fondue franchise, has identified Wichita as its next target market for franchise growth, citing incredible consumer demand in the area. With capacity for two restaurants in Kansas, the team is targeting Old Town and Southwest Wichita for a new Wichita Melting Pot.

"We're working to have 125 locations nationwide by 2026 to address an explosion in demand for Melting Pot, and Wichita is a prime example of how loyal guests are to the brand and experience," explained Collin Benyo, franchise growth strategist. "We've mapped guests that have driven as far as Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri from Wichita to have fondue. The opportunity to bring the city its first Melting Pot is a huge success plan in our eyes."

Melting Pot will host a Discovery Roadshow at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Wichita Downtown on May 13th at 3 p.m.

Benyo is visiting Wichita to further evaluate the market and connect with prospective owners to support the progression of a Wichita development. Should the franchisor be able to identify the right partner for a Wichita restaurant, Benyo said the location could be open within a year.

As a legacy brand with over four decades of history, Melting Pot has established itself as the go-to fondue restaurant for "eatertainment," connection, celebration and experiential dining in communities nationwide. For franchisees who choose to open a location, the franchise opportunity also presents an opportunity to become a local hero of sorts.

"It is the mission of the brand to provide guests with their perfect night out, whatever that looks like — especially today with what's gone on in the world over the last few years," said Bob Johnston, CEO. "Guests choose us over other options because we carefully craft an environment that encourages gathering with people they care about and spending quality time with them. The Melting Pot provides the perfect environment for that. What happens in a Melting Pot is as much about what's going on around that fondue pot as what's in that pot."

With robust training and long-term support from a team of experts, Melting Pot owners are prepared to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience to their communities as they work toward achieving their own entrepreneurial dreams.

Simply put, being a people person often propels local owners to succeed with Melting Pot. From unit-level operations to relationships within the franchise network, Melting Pot puts great emphasis on connection and shared experience. Local owners position themselves more favorably to succeed when they are willing and able to collaborate with fellow franchisees and participate in system-wide training, planning and development. Similarly, a passion to connect with and serve guests allows local owners to cultivate a welcoming restaurant environment and lead staff by example.

After a strong 2023, with over 20% of restaurants reopening after a push to remodel, Melting Pot has continued to support growth in the system; the brand is on track to see a total of 37 remodeled reopenings this year alone. The franchisor has launched a new Franchisee Growth Incentive, offering new franchisees a compelling opportunity to join the Melting Pot family.

Franchise Growth Incentive | Expires July 1, 2024

A candidate or current Melting Pot franchise owner that is approved may execute a new restaurant franchise agreement, paying only a $5,000 franchise fee per unit (discounted from $45,000 * - with a rebate paid at lease signing). Leases must be executed within a 9 month period to earn the rebate.

Additionally, if a franchisee executes the lease within 6 months, they will receive a reduced royalty rate of 3% for the first year.

As the franchisor continues to work alongside passionate entrepreneurs to drive system growth, it's also targeting expansion in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, New York, Kansas, California, Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, New Jersey and Mississippi.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 92 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social and fast-casual concept Oronzo Honest Italian! Melting Pot currently has more than 94 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina, and its second location in Tampa, Florida, in June 2023. Oronzo opened its first location in Tampa, Florida, in June 2020. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

