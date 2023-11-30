Melvin Kruger Endowed Scholarship Program Accepting Applications for 2024-2025 School Year

Scholarships are available for both accredited post-secondary and vocational/technical trade schools.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance announces the opening of the Melvin Kruger Endowed Scholarship Program for the 2024-25 academic year. The deadline for funding applications is January 31, 2024.

The Roofing Alliance Melvin Kruger Endowed Scholarship Program offers three scholarship opportunities. All categories are open to employees of roofing industry companies, their spouses, and their dependent children, as well as construction management students enrolled in undergraduate level or students enrolled in CTE programs or schools (regardless of industry affiliation). Applicants may apply for one of the following scholarship categories:

The Accredited University Scholarship assists individuals seeking to further their education. Priority will be given to individuals pursuing careers in the roofing or building construction industries (which include architecture; civil, mechanical, or structural engineering; construction management; or occupational health and safety.) The scholarship award is $5,000 each.

each. The Melvin Kruger Endowed Scholarship Program—Accredited Career Technical Education Scholarship assists those who are seeking a professional career inside the roofing industry including but not limited to those seeking to be roof system and sheet metal installers/fabricators, crane and equipment operators, foremen and superintendents, warehouse and inventory specialists and other roofing trade specialties. The scholarship awards $1,000 each.

each. The Diversity Scholarship program is open to African American, Black, Hispanic, or Latino, Asian, Pacific Islanders, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Indigenous, LGBTQ + and multi-racial students. All female students are also eligible regardless of race or ethnicity. Any other students who come from backgrounds that would add to the cause of diversity, regardless of race or gender, are eligible to apply, including applicants with physical, mental, or other disabilities. The Diversity Scholarship is open to those who are pursuing a construction science education at either an accredited post-secondary institution or an accredited vocational or technical trade school. The scholarship awards up to $5,000 each.

Scholarship applicants are initially screened by Scholarship America. Awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin.

Visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/melvinkruger to complete the online application by 3 p.m. CST on Jan. 31, 2024. To learn more about the Roofing Alliance, please contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE at [email protected] or visit roofingalliance.net.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives—all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 194 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $15 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $6 million to fund 54 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit roofingalliance.net.

