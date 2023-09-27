Member Access Processing (MAP) Taps Steve Bone as New CEO

"MAP has the industry's best customer service model for credit and debit card processing. I'm excited to help expand the company's technology, mobile, and online capabilities," said Steve Bone, CEO of Member Access Processing. Tweet this

Prior to joining MAP, Bone served as the chief operations officer at Trellance focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships. Following Trellance's acquisition of Ongoing Operations (OGO), he managed the transition of the OGO business line and developed new services in the talent business line. Before that, Bone served in executive roles with FIS, CAPCO, Q2, and First Entertainment Credit Union.

Steve's focus on financial services technology innovation spans business development and operational roles in more than 20 countries. At FIS, he led a global services division focused on large financial institutions. As a partner at CAPCO, he led the delivery teams for three digital bank builds on three continents. Also, Bone was a founder and executive in the Q2 Banking as a Service (BaaS) Division.

"I'm thrilled to join a company with an unrivaled reputation in the industry," said Bone, CEO of MAP. "MAP has the industry's best customer service model for credit and debit card processing. I'm excited to help expand the company's technology, mobile, and online capabilities. The credit union industry deserves the best card processing services possible, and MAP is going build on its legacy as a leader in service and technology for credit unions. I can't wait to get started."

Bone holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Martini Retires

Cyndie Martini founded Member Access Processing in 1997. During that time, she grew the MAP business throughout the United States and secured a strong, lasting relationship with Visa. Under her leadership, MAP remains the only credit union service organization to offer Visa Debit Processing services. Martini has kept the company at the forefront of providing industry-leading products and services to credit unions.

"Twenty-five years ago, Cyndie had a vision of how credit unions could compete against the credit and debit card services of large, national banks and she turned that vision into a successful company," said Jeff Kennedy, President/CEO of TwinStar Credit Union and founding owner of MAP. "We are grateful for her leadership and we congratulate her on a great career."

About Member Access Processing (MAP)

Member Access Processing (MAP) is the nation's only card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. MAP's special role in the marketplace provides its client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the Technology, Security, and Service of Visa for their members. As a Credit Union Service Organization, MAP is committed to the credit union movement and values its credit union clients first and foremost. Working directly with Visa, MAP offers customized, turn-key Debit, Credit, ATM, Mobile, Prepaid-Reloadable, and Gift solutions — all supported by MAP's five-star training, support, and service.

