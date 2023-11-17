Member and General Public Tickets Now on Sale for Zoo Lights at Denver Zoo

Beloved Colorado Tradition Returns for 33rd Year with Its Largest and Brightest Holiday Lights Display Ever

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 33 years, Zoo Lights presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores has been at the heart of the holidays for countless Colorado families. Now, with 80 acres boasting more than 3 million sparkling lights (up from 2 million in previous years), Denver Zoo is still the destination for holiday memories. This year, there's even more magic than ever, including an adults-only night (Nov. 20), sensory-friendly night (Dec. 31), animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions sponsored by Primrose Schools, and festive seasonal treats. The Zoo is also introducing new peak and standard pricing, which allows guests to enjoy lower prices and smaller crowds on select dates. Tickets are available online at DenverZoo.org.

Guests will find surprises at every turn, including live ice-carving exhibitions with local artists, seasonal craft cocktails and holiday treats, and cozy fire barrels. And enchanting new installations, with themes like Sunrise, River and Waterfall, immerse guests in a wash of color and dazzling animal light sculptures. Special add-on packages to enhance the Zoo Lights experience include the Zoo it All Pass and Glow Package, which offers custom HoloSpex 3-D glasses and a reusable souvenir mug filled with hot cocoa or cider.

Denver Zoo has reduced its energy consumption by 78 percent during Zoo Lights since switching to LED lights in 2005, saving a cumulative 6.5 million kWh and $600,000, according to Xcel Energy Partners in Energy. Each year, the Zoo works to make Zoo Lights even more sustainable by sourcing more reusable, recyclable, and compostable materials; and encouraging all guests and members to help it get closer to its goal of becoming a zero-waste campus by 2025. Throughout the event, the Zoo's Environmental and Campus Services teams plan to trial new waste receptacles and conduct waste audits to gain an understanding of the Zoo Lights waste stream and determine areas of opportunity for supply chain changes or guest communication.

Zoo Lights sell out every year, and with limited nightly capacity to enhance the visitor experience, guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets for their select dates and times immediately. Standard price tickets start at $25 for adults and $18 for kids with peak pricing at $28 for adults and $21 for kids. For more information and tickets, visit DenverZoo.org.

