MemberPress and Stripe Tax Unite to Offer Tax Management Solution

The integration handles tax compliance tasks, enabling online business owners to allocate more time to growth activities while remaining compliant with tax regulations.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemberPress, the world's most widely used monetization, learning management system (LMS), and membership plugin for WordPress, announces their newest collaboration with Stripe Tax to provide a tax management system for online businesses worldwide.

Through its association with Stripe Tax, MemberPress aims to address the tax challenges commonly encountered by online businesses. The integration automates tax-related tasks, enabling businesses to concentrate on expansion without neglecting tax obligations.

Key features of the MemberPress Stripe Tax Integration include:

Real-Time Tax Updates: The system automatically updates tax calculations in accordance with the most recent tax laws and regulations.

Geographically Targeted Tax Calculation: The software utilizes geolocation technology to calculate taxes according to the customer's physical location or shipping address.

Audit-Compliant Record Keeping: The integration provides a record-keeping infrastructure designed to meet financial audit standards.

Transparent Checkout Experience: The checkout interface displays all tax calculations, ensuring the additional tax is communicated to the customer during the transaction process.

MemberPress CEO Blair Willaims said, "Taxes are typically the least favorite part of running a business. That's exactly why we partnered with Stripe Tax. It sorts out all the complicated tax details for you, whether you're selling one-off products or subscription services. But it's not just about staying on the right side of the law; it's about lightening our users' workload so they can zero in on growing their revenue. Plus, it ensures a smooth, transparent checkout for customers, which is always good for business."

About MemberPress: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. Earlier this year, Caseproof acquired MemberMouse, an enterprise-level membership plugin, WishList Member™, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.

