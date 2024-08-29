MemberPress Expands Online Education Capabilities with New Assignments and Gradebook Tools

The latest features within MemberPress Courses provide educators with innovative tools to engage students and simplify grading processes, setting a new standard for online course management.

CEDAR CITY, Utah , Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemberPress, the leading membership and learning management plugin for WordPress, is proud to announce the launch of two powerful new tools within MemberPress Courses: Assignments and Gradebook.

These additions are designed to enhance the virtual classroom experience by providing educators with innovative ways to engage students and simplify the grading process, setting a new standard for online course management.

Assignments: A New Approach to Student Learning

The new Assignments feature brings a fresh approach to online coursework. Educators can now create and assign a wide variety of assignments, from traditional essays to digital projects and multimedia presentations and more.

This versatility allows students to showcase their understanding in multiple formats, helping them develop a broader range of skills. Whether it's writing analytical essays, designing web pages, or producing videos, Assignments enable educators to tailor their courses to meet the diverse needs of their students.

"Our goal with the Assignments add-on is to give educators the tools they need to make learning more engaging and interactive," said Blair Williams, Creator and CEO of MemberPress. "By offering different types of assignments, teachers can cater to various learning styles and keep students actively involved in the material."

Gradebook: Streamlined Grading and Feedback

The Gradebook feature is designed to simplify the grading process, providing a centralized location for all student grades. This tool offers educators an organized and efficient way to track student progress, manage performance data, and provide timely feedback.

The Gradebook also allows educators to view individual and overall class performance at a glance, making it easier to identify trends and address areas where students may need additional support.

"The Gradebook feature is all about making the administrative side of teaching less time-consuming," added Willams. "We want educators to spend more time focusing on their students and less on managing grades. With Gradebook, everything is organized and accessible, so teachers can quickly see how their students are doing and provide the feedback they need to succeed."

Why These New Features Matter

Since its launch in 2022, MemberPress Courses has been committed to providing educators with the best tools for creating and managing online courses.

The addition of Assignments and Gradebook is a testament to MemberPress' ongoing dedication to enhancing the virtual learning experience. These features are designed to be intuitive and powerful, helping educators create more dynamic and effective online classrooms.

"We're constantly listening to our users and striving to improve our platform based on their needs," said Willaims. "Assignments and Gradebook are the latest examples of how we're evolving to meet the demands of modern education. We're excited to see how these tools will help educators and students alike."

For more information about the new Assignments and Gradebook features or to explore how MemberPress can enhance your online teaching, see the official announcement here.

About MemberPress: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. In recent years, Caseproof has also acquired MemberMouse and AccessAlly™, enterprise-level membership plugins, along with WishList Member™, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.

Media Contact

Katelyn Gillis, MemberPress, 1 417-684-2080, [email protected], memberpress.com

SOURCE MemberPress