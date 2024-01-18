MemberPress Launches First-of-Its-Kind WordPress Coaching Plugin

CoachKit™ is disrupting the 6.25 billion dollar online coaching industry big time by putting WordPress front and center, giving online coaches an easy 'in' to the recurring revenue model, and allowing them to expand globally. Things are about to change in major ways. Post this

CoachKit™ is part of the MemberPress software, available through the platform's Elite plan level. Therefore it allows coaches to build an unlimited number of programs for an unlimited number of clients for one annual fee.

"With the current online model, coaches are used to paying per-client, which has made it extremely difficult for these small business owners to scale. CoachKit™ opens up limitless potential to grow in two ways – its annual fee structure and its support for recurring revenue streams," Williams said.

The MemberPress team built CoachKit™ to address what Williams said are the two biggest pain points among online coaches – high cost and complexity.

Traditionally, a user has had to piece together multiple platforms and plugins to create an online coaching platform with all the necessary functions. This, Williams said, is expensive and requires a high level of technical ability. CoachKit™ combines these functions, as well as additional ones, including memberships and support for recurring revenue streams, into one platform.

COACHKIT™ PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Membership management that allows a user to sell coaching services, and to sell their coaching program to other practitioners

"Cohort" function that enables lead coaches to hire and manage under-coaches

Research-based program structure designed around "habits" and "milestones"

Integrated, automated reminder system

Granular content paywalling

Client management pathways

Integrated individual and community messaging function

On-site self-scheduling capability

Integrated online course builder

Integrated page styler

Recurring payments support

Built-in global payment processing through the Stripe gateway

Williams said he hopes the release of CoachKit™ will mark a new era for coaches running online businesses.

"Our goal as a company, everything we do, is to support small business owners [...] to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive market dominated by big players. CoachKit™ is a big step in that direction. I can't wait to watch our brilliant creators take this ball and run with it. Get ready, because it'll be amazing."

Read the CoachKit™ release announcement to learn more.

About MemberPress: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. Earlier this year, Caseproof acquired MemberMouse, an enterprise-level membership plugin, WishList Member™, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.

Learn more about MemberPress here.

###

Media Contact

Curt Noble, MemberPress, 1 (863) 216-8759, [email protected], memberpress.com

SOURCE MemberPress