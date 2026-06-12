Pennsylvania homeowners seeking a home equity line of credit (HELOC) with flexible access to funds have a local option with Members 1st Federal Credit Union. The institution offers reputable options as the national demand for HELOCs reaches its strongest growth rate since 2022.

ENOLA, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As national demand for HELOCs increases, homeowners looking for flexible options for fund access can consider Members 1st Federal Credit Union. With HELOC options that allow members to access the equity they have built in their homes without refinancing an existing mortgage, Members 1st is a reputable, local option in Pennsylvania.

Why Is HELOC Demand Surging Nationally?

HELOC demand is climbing because American homeowners have accumulated significant equity during years of rising property values, and home equity borrowing rates remain considerably more favorable than what most credit cards charge.

American homeowners collectively hold $34.5 trillion in home equity, yet very little of that tappable wealth has been accessed. Nearly 30% of homeowners are now considering a HELOC within the next 12 months, and demand grew 14% year over year in the second quarter of 2025 — the strongest growth rate since 2022.

For homeowners sitting on years of accumulated appreciation, a HELOC offers a practical funding path for home improvements, covering large expenses or consolidating higher-rate debt without giving up an existing low mortgage rate.

Where Can Pennsylvania Homeowners Apply for a HELOC With Flexible Access to Funds?

Pennsylvania residents looking to apply for a HELOC with flexible access to funds can do so through Members 1st, a credit union recognized by Forbes as Pennsylvania's Best-in-State Credit Union. The institution offers a Home Equity Freedom Line of Credit with a 10-year draw period that lets members borrow, repay and re-borrow as needs evolve. There are no application fees, and Members 1st may cover closing costs, reducing the barrier to getting started.

A fixed-rate lock option allows borrowers to convert all or part of their balance to a fixed rate, providing additional stability. Members 1st also offers a Member Loyalty Rewards program that delivers perks to members as part of its broader commitment to a people-first approach to personal finance. Pennsylvania homeowners ready to apply for a HELOC with flexible access to funds can explore the Home Equity Freedom Line of Credit at Members 1st.

About Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a Pennsylvania-based credit union dedicated to bringing a human approach to financial services. It serves members across Pennsylvania and beyond with a full range of lending and financial products, including a Member Loyalty Rewards program for eligible members. For more information, visit members1st.org.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 1 (800) 237-7288, [email protected], https://www.members1st.org/

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union