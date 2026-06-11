As Pennsylvania claims its No. 10 ranking among the nation's hottest real estate markets for 2026, Central Pennsylvania residents seeking the best place to get a home equity loan can rely on Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

ENOLA, Pa., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rising home values across the Keystone State are giving central Pennsylvania homeowners more equity to work with and new reasons to explore a home equity loan. Construction Coverage's 2026 analysis of U.S. real estate markets placed Pennsylvania among the top 10 hottest state markets in the country, driven by tight inventory, sustained demand and strong sale prices across the Northeast. Members 1st is well-positioned to help Central PA homeowners make the most of that equity growth.

Why Is Pennsylvania One of the Hottest Real Estate Markets of 2026?

Pennsylvania's No. 10 ranking reflects the persistent real estate activity that has kept Northeast housing markets competitive even as broader national trends show cooling. Construction Coverage evaluated state markets using key indicators, including year-over-year price growth, median days on market, the percentage of homes selling above asking price and sale-to-list price ratios.

Seven of the 10 highest-ranked state markets are in the Northeast, where constrained housing supply and steady buyer demand continue to fuel competition. For central PA homeowners, that sustained activity translates into meaningful equity growth, making this an opportune time to consider accessing it through a home equity loan or line of credit.

Where Is the Best Place in Central PA to Get a Home Equity Loan?

Members 1st is a leading choice for central Pennsylvania residents looking to put their home equity to work. Recognized as a Best-in-State Credit Union by Forbes in 2021 and named among the Best Credit Unions by GoBankingRates in 2022, the credit union has built a strong reputation by prioritizing the member experience above all else.

Central PA homeowners can review current home equity rates to compare options, whether they are considering a fixed-rate home equity loan or a flexible home equity line of credit. Members 1st also offers a Member Loyalty Rewards program, reinforcing a philosophy built around recognizing and rewarding member loyalty. Homeowners ready to explore their options can connect with Members 1st to learn more about available home equity products.

About Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Members 1st serves central Pennsylvania with a full range of personal financial products, including home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and checking accounts. Built on a commitment to a human approach to finance, Members 1st brings member-first values to every interaction. For more information, visit members1st.org.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 1 (800) 237-7288, [email protected], https://www.members1st.org/

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union