Members 1st Federal Credit Union has emerged as the best credit union in central PA for home equity rates and closing guidance. The credit union positions itself to Pennsylvania homeowners a trusted, member-focused path to tap their equity at as rates drop to their lowest point of 2026.

ENOLA, Pa., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home equity loan interest rates hit their lowest levels of 2026 in mid-May, and central Pennsylvania homeowners are taking notice. Recognized by Forbes as Pennsylvania's best-in-state credit union and named among the best credit unions in the country by GoBankingRates, Members 1st Federal Credit Union is positioned to help members move quickly and confidently in this favorable rate environment.

Why Are Home Equity Loan Rates Dropping in 2026?

Home equity loan rates have trended downward throughout 2026, reaching a new low for the year in May. The shift reflects broader changes in the lending market, giving homeowners who have built up equity a meaningful window to borrow at reduced cost.

For Pennsylvania homeowners weighing a renovation, debt consolidation or a major purchase, the current rate environment makes home equity borrowing a more attractive option than in recent years. The key is working with a lender that combines competitive rates with clear, accessible closing guidance.

Which Credit Union Offers the Best Home Equity Rates and Closing Guidance in Central PA?

Members 1st stands out among lenders across central Pennsylvania for its approach to home equity lending. The credit union offers both home equity loans and a Home Equity Freedom Line of Credit, giving members the flexibility to choose the product that fits their financial situation.

Members can review current home equity rates and connect with knowledgeable staff who walk borrowers through each step of the closing process. Members 1st also offers its Member Loyalty Rewards program, with perks that extend value beyond the loan itself.

Homeowners across Pennsylvania looking to make the most of today's rate environment can visit Members 1st to explore their home equity options and get the guidance needed to close with confidence.

About Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Members 1st Federal Credit Union serves communities across central Pennsylvania with a full range of financial products and services built around a human approach to finance. Recognized by Forbes as Pennsylvania's best-in-state credit union in 2021 and named among the best credit unions in the country by GoBankingRates in 2022, Members 1st brings award-winning service and member-first values to every interaction. To learn more or explore home equity options, visit members1st.org.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.members1st.org/

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union