Members Approve Merger Between Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union and CrossPoint Federal Credit Union

Members of CrossPoint Federal Credit Union have approved a merger with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, effective December 1, 2025, creating a combined Nutmeg-branded organization with 63,000 members, a larger Connecticut branch network, and expanded products, technology, and community-focused programs.
ROCKY HILL, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of CrossPoint Federal Credit Union (CrossPoint) have overwhelmingly approved the proposed merger with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union (Nutmeg), moving the partnership another step closer to completion. With all required regulatory and membership approvals now in place, the merger will be effective December 1, 2025, with operational integration planned for April 2026, forming a stronger, more connected financial cooperative serving members across Connecticut.
The combined credit union will operate under the Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union name and brand, with John Holt, Nutmeg's current President and CEO, continuing as CEO of the combined organization. Darlene White, CrossPoint's CEO, will serve as Strategic Advisor/CrossPoint Market President through the transition. Together, the two credit unions will form an organization with more than $850 million in assets, 63,000 members, and an expanded branch network spanning multiple counties.
"This member vote represents an exciting milestone in our shared journey," said Holt. "Our members and employees can look forward to all the benefits this partnership brings – greater access to services, enhanced technology, and continued investment in the communities we serve. We're thrilled to welcome CrossPoint members and staff into the Nutmeg family."
Through the merger, CrossPoint members will gain access to Nutmeg's full suite of digital banking tools, expanded products and services, and a broader network of branches and ATMs. The partnership will also accelerate Nutmeg's community-focused initiatives and "Products with a Purpose" programs that bring financial access and education to underserved areas.
White added, "This is a wonderful next chapter for CrossPoint. Our members have always been at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership allows us to continue that mission with even greater reach and resources. We're proud of our legacy and confident that, together with Nutmeg, we'll continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our members and the communities we serve."
Until system integration is complete in April 2026, CrossPoint will operate as a division of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union. Members can expect to continue banking as usual, with more updates to come as the credit unions move through the transition process.
About Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union
Established in 1936, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. Nutmeg is a values-driven collective committed to "being the change" through intentional community investment, inclusive access, and economic empowerment. With assets of approximately $700 million, Nutmeg serves more than 53,000 members. Learn more at nutmegstatefcu.org.
About CrossPoint Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1936, CrossPoint Federal Credit Union serves more than 10,000 members in New Haven County, Connecticut. With branches in Hamden, New Haven, and Branford, CrossPoint is dedicated to helping its members achieve financial success through personalized service and local commitment. Visit crosspointfcu.org for more information.
Media Contact
Greg Angelillo, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, 1 860-513-5097, [email protected], https://nutmegstatefcu.org/
SOURCE Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union
Share this article