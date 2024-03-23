Members, Guests and Staff Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Sunset World Group's Sunset Fishermen Hotel

Playa del Carmen, Mexico.- On March 20, Sunset World Group offered a lively cocktail in honor of the 25th anniversary of its Sunset Fishermen hotel in Playa del Carmen.

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Playa del Carmen, Mexico.- On March 20, Sunset World Group offered a lively cocktail in honor of the 25th anniversary of its Sunset Fishermen hotel in Playa del Carmen. Members, guests and staff gathered to celebrate the silver anniversary of this beloved establishment that has been recognized by prestigious organizations such as RCI and TripAdvisor throughout its history.

The appointment was at sunset in the hotel lobby, as it offers an unparalleled ocean view. During the event, attendees were able to enjoy live saxophone music while tasting canapés, a cake specially prepared for the occasion, a toast with sparkling wine and witness an emotional and well-deserved speech that highlighted the beautiful facilities, the excellent service and the high standards of hygiene and quality in Sunset Fishermen's food and beverage offering.

It is worth mentioning that Sunset Fishermen offers members and guests a privileged location in the exclusive Playacar residential area, a few blocks from downtown Playa del Carmen, which means a lot of security and the option to walk casually to go shopping or have dinner. Additionally, it provides almost private access to a beautiful beach at the foot of the pool area.

Sunset Fishermen has a complete all-inclusive plan with daytime activities, themed dinners, access to Sunset World Group special events, benefits on different exclusive services inside and outside the hotel, preferential rates on diving, catamaran tours, jungle tours, snorkeling, restaurants and cultural excursions. There jus some of the reasons why it has become a favorite accommodation among members and guests of Sunset World Group.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

