Members of Congress and Truck Safety Coalition Issue Call for Change Following Release of Deadliest Truck Crash States Report

Truck Safety Coalition's new report shines a light on the States with the worst record of truck crashes per 100,000 population and the results are surprising.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Truck Safety Coalition called for immediate action to advance critical truck safety reforms following the sobering release of the "Deadliest Truck Crash States" report. The report ranks States on truck crash fatalities per 100,000 population for 2021, the most recent year for which data is available. The "deadliest dozen" states in order are New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Texas. The report data was generated by the National Center for Statistics and Analysis at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"The findings in this report are deeply concerning. New Mexico truckers and drivers should be able to travel our state without worry or fear," said Senator LujAn. "That is why I remain committed to pushing the Department of Transportation to take action to prevent needless deaths and keep our roadways safe. This is a moment of national crisis as we continue to lose tens and thousands of lives to traffic fatalities each year, and it is time for our leaders to step up and commit to putting an end to these preventable tragedies."

The report provides valuable insights into one of the worst years for truck crash deaths in modern history. NHTSA reports that large truck fatalities surged, passing 5,700 deaths. In addition, there were over 155,000 injuries. Since 2009, truck crash deaths have increased by 71%. "Truck crash deaths have continued to rise over the last 10 years, demonstrating the need for safety reforms," Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Highways and Transit Subcommittee Ranking Member said. "Safety was my first priority when working on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including mandating automatic emergency braking, stronger standards for rear underride guards, and increased funding for safety programs, among other provisions. We can and must do more to reverse the rise in truck-related injuries and fatalities."

More action is needed to combat this deadly rise in crashes. Unfortunately, some lawmakers representing constituents in the deadliest states are endorsing unsafe policies that will lead to even more deadly crashes. One such example is banning the use of speed limiters in Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs), a measure that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety (FMCSA) estimates can help prevent or reduce the severity of 20% of all fatal crashes.

Linda Wilburn, Oklahoma resident and TSC Board Member laments the current situation saying, "My son was incinerated when he was struck by a speeding semi that failed to stop traveling 75 miles an hour. My husband, Gary was a firefighter and did not even recognize his own son's vehicle as he put out the blaze. It is a slap in the face to see Okies in Congress support speeding semis over human life."

The Truck Safety Coalition calls on Congress and the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to aggressively pursue commonsense solutions to reduce truck crash violence on our roads:

DOT/NHTSA must expeditiously finalize its Automatic Emergency Braking rule for all classes of CMVs.

DOT/FMCSA must expeditiously complete its speed limiter rule for CMVs.

Congress must require DOT/NHTSA to conduct side underride guard impact testing, not doing so fails to comply with Congressional intent in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Congress must fully fund DOT to conduct its lifesaving work without unsafe riders that prohibit FMCSA from implementing specific safety provisions for teen truckers in the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Program

DOT/FMCSA must expeditiously require new motor carriers to pass a knowledge exam proving that they know and can implement Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) required to safely operate a motor carrier business, including those hauling hazardous materials. Currently, DOT allows anyone to operate in interstate commerce who files appropriate paperwork without requiring any evidence they know the rules to keep truck drivers and all roadway users safe.

Zach Cahalan, TSC Executive Director implores decision-makers to act, "People can and should expect their government to keep them safe from the carnage large trucks cause on our roads and highways. It is time for Congress and DOT to fulfill this expectation without reservation."

Media Contact

Zach Cahalan, Truck Safety Coalition, 1 202-921-9526, [email protected], www.trucksafety.org

SOURCE Truck Safety Coalition