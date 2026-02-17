Membership Experience® Launches to Help Healthcare Associations, Health Plans, and PBMs Drive Revenue Through Experience-Led Growth

Membership Experience today announced its official launch as a new business unit focused on helping healthcare trade associations, health plans, and pharmacy benefits managers increase revenue while significantly improving the experience they deliver to members, partners, brokers, consultants, and enterprise clients.

In straightforward terms, Membership Experience helps organizations grow predictable, scalable revenue by intentionally designing and managing the end-to-end membership experience. At a time when many healthcare organizations are facing margin pressure, rising expectations, and increasing competition, the firm provides a practical, outcomes-driven approach that goes beyond traditional engagement programs or one-off initiatives.

Membership Experience was founded by Nicholas Webb, a top healthcare Keynote speaker www.nicholasjwebb.com futurist and innovation thought leader with decades of experience advising healthcare associations, health plans, and PBMs. The organization was created to bring together Webb's deep research into what the best-performing organizations do differently to delight their members, strengthen relationships, and build durable revenue engines that extend well beyond dues-based models.

"For years, I've watched healthcare organizations try to solve revenue and engagement challenges with fragmented programs that rarely stick," said Webb. "Membership Experience® exists to change that by helping organizations intentionally design experiences that improve quality, loyalty, and trust, while also driving measurable financial outcomes."

The firm works with healthcare trade associations to improve membership satisfaction and retention while identifying and developing new non-dues revenue centers. For health plans and PBMs, Membership Experience focuses on improving the experience delivered to enterprise clients, consultants, brokers, and members, strengthening relationships while reducing friction and supporting long-term growth.

Unlike traditional marketing or experience consulting, Membership Experience applies a structured, research-backed approach grounded in human experience science, consumer-centric design, and enterprise execution. The result is a repeatable framework that organizations can scale across their ecosystem to drive both experience value and revenue performance. Membership Experience is a business unit of Leader Logic LLC and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

