Memento SF Debuts San Francisco's First Low-Abv Holiday Pop-up Bar this December Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memento SF is ringing in the holiday season with the launch of its first-ever immersive Christmas pop-up bar-and proudly, the first low-ABV holiday pop-up bar in San Francisco. This December transformation features seasonal low-ABV cocktails, curated mocktails, winter-inspired décor, and an atmosphere designed for unforgettable holiday memories.

Guests can expect a cozy-but-lively holiday escape filled with themed beverages crafted by Memento SF's highly praised mixology team.

"Their Genie in a Bottle cocktail was just as fun and unique as it sounds. Beautiful presentation, super smooth, and one of the best drinks I've had in a long time."-Yelp

"Fun soju cocktails, like the Memento Mori, are colorful and make the night worthwhile."-Resy

"The food was outstanding, the cocktails were both creative and delicious, and the service was warm and attentive."-Yelp

"We wanted to create a space that captures the nostalgia and excitement of the holiday season. Our December pop-up is all about warmth, community, and sharing imaginative cocktails that bring people together."

~ Raf, Owner of Memento SF

AVAILABILITY



Tue–Thu: 5 PM-10 PM

Fri–Sat: 5 PM- Midnight

Reservations from 5–9 PM are for dinner guests only. Walk-ins will be waitlisted due to limited seating.

Events in December

Memento SF will host special holiday events throughout the month, with announcements posted on Instagram. @Memento.SF

This includes an Ugly Sweater Contest, where the winner will receive a special gift.

Media Contact

Raf, Owner of Memento SF, Raf, Owner of Memento SF, 1 (415) 8293099, [email protected], https://mementosf.com/

SOURCE Memento SF