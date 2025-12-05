Memento SF Debuts San Francisco's First Low-Abv Holiday Pop-up Bar this December Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memento SF is ringing in the holiday season with the launch of its first-ever immersive Christmas pop-up bar-and proudly, the first low-ABV holiday pop-up bar in San Francisco. This December transformation features seasonal low-ABV cocktails, curated mocktails, winter-inspired décor, and an atmosphere designed for unforgettable holiday memories.
Guests can expect a cozy-but-lively holiday escape filled with themed beverages crafted by Memento SF's highly praised mixology team.
"Their Genie in a Bottle cocktail was just as fun and unique as it sounds. Beautiful presentation, super smooth, and one of the best drinks I've had in a long time."-Yelp
"Fun soju cocktails, like the Memento Mori, are colorful and make the night worthwhile."-Resy
"The food was outstanding, the cocktails were both creative and delicious, and the service was warm and attentive."-Yelp
"We wanted to create a space that captures the nostalgia and excitement of the holiday season. Our December pop-up is all about warmth, community, and sharing imaginative cocktails that bring people together."
~ Raf, Owner of Memento SF
AVAILABILITY
Tue–Thu: 5 PM-10 PM
Fri–Sat: 5 PM- Midnight
Reservations from 5–9 PM are for dinner guests only. Walk-ins will be waitlisted due to limited seating.
Events in December
Memento SF will host special holiday events throughout the month, with announcements posted on Instagram. @Memento.SF
This includes an Ugly Sweater Contest, where the winner will receive a special gift.
Media Contact
Raf, Owner of Memento SF, Raf, Owner of Memento SF, 1 (415) 8293099, [email protected], https://mementosf.com/
SOURCE Memento SF
Share this article