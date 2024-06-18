Memoir Shares Story of Free-Spirited Couple Married 47 Years and How Parkinson's Disease Has Affected the Past 18

"We believe life gives each person the template they need to be well and live in health, no matter their medical diagnosis," said Terrill Heath. "The prescription for wellness is inherent in your own life experience. I hope readers will discover tools for finding wellness in their own journey." Post this

"Parkinson's became another part of our big, messy, wild, loving life," said Terrill Heath. "I'm excited to share this intimate view into our unconventional choices and ways of living, which have included both the exotic and the mundane."

Terrill Heath shares that, when faced with Parkinson's, challenges from her family's past experiences buoyed them up. When their art business began to fail or when the fidelity of their marriage was tested, more approaches emerged. The lessons they learned translated directly when faced with the reality of living with an incurable disease. She encourages the use of a combination of both alternative and conventional medicine and suggests that healing is achieved by living well in the present, not going back to living the same way as pre-diagnosis.

"Your Wildest Dreams" won the second runner up prize in a Hay House Publishers book proposal contest and received a publishing package with Balboa Press, which has made this book possible.

"We believe life gives each person the template they need to be well and live in health, no matter their medical diagnosis," said Terrill Heath. "The prescription for wellness is inherent in your own life experience. I hope readers will discover tools for finding wellness in their own journey."

"Your Wildest Dreams: A Parkinson's Love Story"

By Michelle Terrill Heath

ISBN: 9798765240205 (softcover); 9798765240212 (hardcover); 9798765240199 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Michelle Terrill Heath and her husband, Andy, have earned their living as traveling artists from 1977-2000. They homeschooled their two children while traveling to French Polynesia, Guatemala, Europe, India, and crisscrossing the entire U.S. countless times, all with very little money. Later they adopted a young adult whose entire family had died when he was a teenager. They currently reside near Taos, NM. To learn more and to read the authors blog, please visit http://www.michelleterrillheath.com.

