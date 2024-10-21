Memoir Shares Story of Twelve-Year-Old Who Was One of The First Recipients of Stopped-Heart Surgery

"My goal for this book is to show readers that God is a God of power and love, and he knows where we are at all times," Jones said. "He has plans for each of His children to give them a future and hope." Post this

"I've decided to share my story to show how God has worked to keep me alive," said Jones, "to show that he has a plan for our lives even before we are born."

While Jones' story was initially meant for her children and grandchildren, she realized that people beyond her inner circle wanted to hear her story. During visits to various doctor's office, she found individuals were especially interested.

"Blue Baby: A Memoir"

By Dorinda Bush Jones

ISBN: 9798385015085 (softcover); 9798385015092 (hardcover)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dorinda Bush Jones received a BA from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, a BS from Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio and her masters in education the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio. She retired from thirty years of teaching in public schools, and then served as an adjunct supervisor for teacher interns at Cedarville University. She lives with her husband of fifty-six years in Cedarville, Ohio. They have a son and a daughter, who is now in heaven, and eight grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850738-blue-baby.

