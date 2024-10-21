Memoir Shares Story of Twelve-Year-Old Who Was One of The First Recipients of Stopped-Heart Surgery

Author explains how her relationship with God helped her through difficult and lonely times
CEDERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born with four serious heart defects, author Dorinda Bush Jones spent much of her time alone, unable to keep up with other children. She often joined her parents at church, where she learned to rely on God during her lonely times. In 1957, she underwent a successful stopped-heart surgery, just eleven months after the first successful stopped-heart surgery took place. The surgery allowed the heart to be stopped without having to stop circulation to the rest of the body.
In "Baby Blue," Jones provides an autobiographical look at her life, from birth to the present, and how she lived both before and after her surgery. Her book also reveals how God knew all about her and steered the direction of her life to bring her to the place where she could go from being terminally ill to being here to tell her story.
"I've decided to share my story to show how God has worked to keep me alive," said Jones, "to show that he has a plan for our lives even before we are born."
While Jones' story was initially meant for her children and grandchildren, she realized that people beyond her inner circle wanted to hear her story. During visits to various doctor's office, she found individuals were especially interested.
"My goal for this book is to show readers that God is a God of power and love, and he knows where we are at all times," Jones said. "He has plans for each of His children to give them a future and hope."
"Blue Baby: A Memoir"
By Dorinda Bush Jones
ISBN: 9798385015085 (softcover); 9798385015092 (hardcover)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Dorinda Bush Jones received a BA from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, a BS from Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio and her masters in education the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio. She retired from thirty years of teaching in public schools, and then served as an adjunct supervisor for teacher interns at Cedarville University. She lives with her husband of fifty-six years in Cedarville, Ohio. They have a son and a daughter, who is now in heaven, and eight grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850738-blue-baby.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, WestBow Press, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE WestBow Press
Share this article