Memori Labs Launches OpenClaw Plugin, Bringing Persistent AI Memory to Multi-Agent Gateways

Memori Labs has released the Memori OpenClaw plugin, bringing automatic memory recall and capture to agents running through OpenClaw gateways. The integration hooks into OpenClaw's event lifecycle at two points — retrieving relevant context before each agent response and extracting durable knowledge after each turn — without blocking agent performance. The plugin addresses common production memory failures in multi-agent environments, including flat file storage, context compaction issues, poor user isolation, and cross-project noise. Memori replaces these with structured, SQL-native memory records, knowledge-graph relationships, intelligent context ranking, and real-time observability through Memori Cloud.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memori Labs today announced the launch of the Memori OpenClaw plugin, a new integration that adds automatic memory recall and capture to agents running through OpenClaw gateways.

With the plugin installed, every agent on the gateway can retrieve relevant context before responding and capture durable memory after each turn.

The Problem: Gateway Memory Breaks Down at Scale

OpenClaw makes it easier to run multiple agents through a shared gateway, but built-in memory systems still create problems in production. Flat markdown files, context compaction, missing relationship reasoning, cross-project noise, and weak user isolation all make it harder for agents to stay consistent over time.

"Agents are only as good as the context they have access to," said Adam B. Struck, CEO and Co-Founder of Memori Labs. "OpenClaw is where developers are building agents. We're meeting them there with memory infrastructure that works out of the box."

## What the Memori OpenClaw Plugin Does

The plugin hooks into two points in OpenClaw's event lifecycle:

**`before_prompt_build`** intercepts the prompt, recalls relevant memories, and prepends them to the agent context

**`agent_end`** extracts the completed exchange and sends it to Memori for fact extraction and long-term storage

Before data is sent to Memori, the plugin strips OpenClaw metadata, timestamps, and thinking blocks to keep memory clean and avoid context feedback loops.

Built for Multi-Agent Gateways

The Memori OpenClaw plugin gives teams:

**Structured memory storage:** Memori stores facts, preferences, and knowledge-graph relationships as structured records instead of raw markdown files.

**Advanced Augmentation:** Memori asynchronously extracts durable knowledge and updates embeddings and the graph after each conversation without blocking responses.

**Intelligent Recall:** Memori ranks and injects the most relevant stored context before the agent responds so important memory survives context limits.

**Production-ready observability:** Memori Cloud shows what was stored, what was recalled, and how memory is performing in production.

The plugin supports OpenClaw `v2026.3.2` or later.

Availability

The Memori OpenClaw plugin is available now via `openclaw plugins install @memorilabs/openclaw-memori`. Developers can sign up for a free API key at app.memorilabs.ai and view setup documentation at memorilabs.ai/docs/memori-cloud/openclaw.

About Memori Labs

Memori Labs builds SQL-native memory infrastructure for LLM applications, agents, and copilots. The platform continuously captures interactions, extracts structured knowledge, and intelligently retrieves relevant memory — giving AI systems persistent context across every session. Memori offers both Memori Cloud (fully managed) and flexible enterprise deployment options including BYODB, VPC, and on-premises configurations.

**Media Contact:** Amandeep Sandhu, Memori Labs Phone: 1-415-713-7321 Email: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) Website: [www.memorilabs.ai](http://www.memorilabs.ai)

Media Contact

Amandeep Sandhu, Memori Labs, 1 4157137321, [email protected], https://memorilabs.ai/

SOURCE Memori Labs