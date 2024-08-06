Memorial Cancer Institute Welcomes New Chief of Breast Cancer Services Natasha M. Rueth, MD, MS, FACS

"I am thrilled to join the well-respected team at Memorial Cancer Institute, where compassionate care and innovative cancer treatment are at the forefront." - Dr. Natasha Rueth Post this

Dr. Rueth is a surgical oncologist who completed her training at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with breast cancer. She strives to educate patients, minimize their fear and uncertainty and help them navigate the challenging landscape of cancer care. She considers it an honor to walk alongside patients on their journey and offering the most advanced treatment options while offering hope, dignity and compassion.

A critical component of cancer care is identifying the most appropriate treatment options available. Dr. Rueth values multi-specialty teams and believes in being transparent with patients and their caregivers about their diagnoses and options. She provides the data, studies, and scientific rationale behind the medical decisions, ensuring everyone feels well-informed and confident about their care plan. Many patients overestimate risk and underestimate survival and outcomes, and Dr. Rueth helps reframe their expectations to see that there can be life after cancer.

"I am thrilled to join the well-respected team at Memorial Cancer Institute, where compassionate care and innovative cancer treatment are at the forefront," Dr. Rueth expressed with excitement. "What drew me to Memorial was the commitment to serving the community and placing people at the heart of everything. I sought a program that focused on whole person care, embraced a multidisciplinary approach, and genuinely cared for the population. I am deeply honored to be part of this transformative healthcare organization."

Before joining Memorial, Dr. Rueth served as deputy director and surgical oncologist at Allina Health Cancer Institute in Minnesota, where she was named a "Top Doctor" in the state by Minnesota Monthly Magazine annually and was also recognized as a "Top Doctor" for women. She currently serves on national committees for the Society of Surgical Oncology and is a breast surgical oncology fellowship site reviewer for the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Dr. Rueth also holds a master's degree in clinical research, teaches and mentors other physicians and publishes and presents on various aspects of cancer care. Her skills, accolades and compassionate approach to care serve as a testament to Memorial's dedication to advancing cancer care in South Florida.

About Memorial Cancer Institute

Memorial Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in Florida, treating nearly 5,000 newly diagnosed patients each year and pioneering advances in patient care. One of only seven programs designated by the Florida Department of Health as a "Cancer Center of Excellence," offering diagnosis, integrated treatment, clinical trials/research, counseling, and support services customized for the patient and their family in a healing environment close to home.

To learn more, call 954-265-4325 (HEAL) or visit MHS.net/cancer.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net/

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System