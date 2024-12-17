Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute Programs Earn Accreditations

"These accreditations are the result of the hard work and dedication to excellence of our clinical and administrative teams." - Michele Slane, vice president of Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute Post this

Last year, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) presented the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Memorial Regional Hospital with the first Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI accreditation in the history of the program. That same year, cardiac rehabilitation programs at both Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West were certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

"These accreditations are the result of the hard work and dedication to excellence of our clinical and administrative teams," said Michele Slane, vice president of Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. "They are difficult to earn and indicative of the high level of care we provide."

Part of Memorial Healthcare System, Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute offers a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, treatment, and rehabilitation of heart and vascular conditions, including cardiology, electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart surgery and heart transplant. Its combination of extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology, and exacting quality guidelines deliver the best possible outcomes for those receiving care tailored to their specific needs.

For more information on total heart care, visit them at mhs.net/services/cardiac-vascular.

