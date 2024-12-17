Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute Programs Earn Accreditations

Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute, a leader in the prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, has recently earned accreditation from three industry-leading organizations.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute, a leader in the prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, has recently earned accreditation from three industry-leading organizations:
- The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has awarded Memorial's Total Heart Center with an accreditation for Heart Failure with an Outpatient Services designation. It is the only facility in South Florida to receive the three-year accreditation and the only center in Florida with the Outpatient Services designation.
- The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) has recognized the Adult Congenital Heart Disease program at Memorial Regional Hospital as an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Accredited Comprehensive Care Center, the first center in Florida to receive this accreditation.
- The Joint Commission accredited Memorial's Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) program, making it a Joint Commission-accredited VAD program for the tenth consecutive year.
Last year, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) presented the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Memorial Regional Hospital with the first Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI accreditation in the history of the program. That same year, cardiac rehabilitation programs at both Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West were certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
"These accreditations are the result of the hard work and dedication to excellence of our clinical and administrative teams," said Michele Slane, vice president of Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. "They are difficult to earn and indicative of the high level of care we provide."
Part of Memorial Healthcare System, Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute offers a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, treatment, and rehabilitation of heart and vascular conditions, including cardiology, electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart surgery and heart transplant. Its combination of extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology, and exacting quality guidelines deliver the best possible outcomes for those receiving care tailored to their specific needs.
For more information on total heart care, visit them at mhs.net/services/cardiac-vascular.
